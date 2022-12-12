Keep warm this winter with this dhb Short Sleeve Seamless Base Layer!

50% off dhb Short Sleeve Seamless Base Layer £15.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

When it comes to riding in the cooler seasons, having the correct clothing is essential to keeping you both warm and safe.

A base layer is a great way to start as it is the first and most essential layer to keeping your body heat in.

This dhb Short Sleeve Seamless Base Layer features functional knitted zones to provide wicking, venting and increased stretch in the areas you need them most.

This base layer also benefits from a high level of moisture management, meaning the fabrics draw sweat away from the skin quickly to keep you feeling drier and fresher on your ride.