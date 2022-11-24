Merlin Takeover - Black Friday Special!

Get some magnificent deals this Black Friday with Merlin! Merlin never fails to provide the best deals, which is even more evident this Black Friday. If you're in the market for some new gear, check this out!

Wilier GTR Team Disc is a special version of the beloved Wilier GTR Team caliper road bike, available with flat-mount disc brakes.

The rear triangle, in addition to being designed asymmetrically, is designed to accommodate 28mm tyres, in line with the latest market trends that see strong growth in the disc gravel bike sector.

GTR Team Disc can also be used in UCI races for the coming seasons.

The Orro Terra C is characterised by its light responsive ride quality, built with the specifications necessary to provide capable control across varied terrain. An adaptive bike crafted to ensure that your next adventure, new route, or old commute is a total blast.

The geometry is poised to descend and corner with ease inspiring confidence when riding off-road. When riding on the road the excellent power transfer provided by the carbon layup is immediately apparent and feels just at home on a smooth surface. Innegra fibres are woven into the carbon at strategic locations to protect the frame from impact damage; this ensures the 'light and fast' design ethos is met with the durability riders expect.

The Terra C has a semi-integrated front end for an ultra-clean aesthetic. The cables enter the frame via a cable box on the headset and run internally through the headtube, protecting them from the elements completely. Apart from looking seriously slick this also means the frame suffers no cable rub abrasion to the headtube when the handlebars are turned, and no interference with handlebar bags.

A fast ride on a pedal-assist bicycle requires lightweight and efficient components.

Triestina Hybrid bicycles guarantee top performance for city and leisure cycling alike.

The aluminium frame contains within it the same pedal assist system as the Cento 10 Hybrid, making anything possible.

Every detail of the Triestina Hybrid has been designed to keep pace with the latest advances in bicycle design.

Featuring a 6061 Aluminium frame, this bike provides both reliability and speed, allowing you to confidently face those bumpy trails.

Furthermore, the Shimano GRX RX400 - 2x10 Speed groupset helps you climb with ease thanks to the wide range of gears.

Integrated cable routing helps maintain the bike's sleek look and also improves aero efficiency so you can fly around your favourite trails with less drag.

The Disc version of the Team 35 brings a semi-aero wheelset to the latest generation of disc brake-equipped bikes.

The Mavic Aksium Disc Wheelset is an entry-level, durable disc, ideal for riders making the transition to disc brakes and wanting a wheel that can just be fitted and forgotten about.

With its 21mm profile, it has been designed around wider tyres for extra comfort and stability.

Weight is kept down by the S6000 aluminium rims, which are made even lighter as they have no reinforced braking surface.

The use of sealed cartridge bearings keeps the wheel running smoothly in all conditions, making this a great choice for cyclocross and gravel riders too.

The Fenix SL is the result of the continuous evolution of 3 generations of endurance bikes.

Back in 2012, Lotto Soudal was looking for a real cobblestone bike. A comfortable bike but with aggressive handling. Hence, Fenix was born. This Fenix SLiC is Ridley’s top endurance bike. It combines aerodynamics, thanks to fully concealed cables, with comfort and sublime power transfer.

The rear and top areas of the bike are completely dedicated to comfort: thin rear triangle, 27.2mm Seatpost and curved top tube.

The wide bottom bracket, diamond-shaped down tube, wide head tube and reactive fork is designed to directly convert all your power into speed. Every Watt = Max Speed

The Tifosi Rostra Disc is the evolution of Tifosi's ever-popular CK7. It is the perfect aluminium all-season bike, capable of handling year-round British weather, long commutes and fun weekend rides.

A Lightweight 6061 T6 aluminium frame ensures excellent ride characteristics and durability alongside comfort-oriented geometry, while the unidirectional fork with 1-1/8" to 1-1/2" tapered carbon steerer gives precise steering but with the additional comfort that carbon fork blades give.

The X44 headtube works with most modern tapered forks and aids handling, future-proofing the bike for years to come. Disc fitment is flat mount standard for hydraulic or mechanical and 12mm thru-axles keep everything stiff and secure.

Without mudguards the bike can take up to 38mm tyres, when fitted, tyre clearance allows for up to 35mm. The Rostra Disc also has additional mounts for pannier racks if required. Designed and assembled in the UK.

The King is Lighter than before, the King opts for new technical/stylistic solutions. The most evident choice is the disappearance of the rear brake from the traditional position: it is now placed under the bottom bracket. This position of the rear brake increases braking power and allows the removal of the seat stay brake arch.

This improves comfort without compromising performance and lends itself to a clean aesthetic. In addition, the fork is integrated with the steering tube and the frame in such a way that improves aerodynamics.

Designed to pivot almost 180 degrees and fold flat for maximum storage space efficiency, Steadyrack Classic Racks can be mounted on virtually any wall. For aero bike frames, use a Steadyrack Fender Rack.

Whether you’re handy with the drill or it’s your first time on the job the guides make installation easy. To use any of Steadyrack's wall-mounted bike racks, pull down the top arm, push your bike into the rack and pivot from side to side it’s that simple!

Shimano's GRX 810 crank balances weight and efficiency for mixed-terrain gravel riding.

Gearing options cater for the specific demands of gravel tracks and to maintain tighter gear steps for maintaining pedalling cadence.

The narrow wide style chaining helps keep the chain in line for maximum control, giving you confidence in every pedal stroke.

The Merlin Wall Mount Bike Repair Clamp is perfect for any workspace. The easy-to-use design is suitable for all bikes, big or small.

The 360° grip helps you to hold your bike at any angle to help make your repair easier. This mount can be fixed to a wall, workbench or even in a van.

Introducing Nano Flex Xtra Dry fabric. Eight years have passed since Castelli pioneered nanotechnology coatings in cycling clothing to provide a higher level of water protection without sacrificing breathability or stretch.

Castelli never stopped working on improving the fabric, and after numerous small improvements, Castelli was ready with the first major update.

This is a serious training tight, so it gets our Progetto X2 Air seat pad. For total protection in the high-splash area of the inner leg, Castelli uses a fully reflective waterproof fabric that adds a high degree of nighttime safety to this tight.

The tight is constructed with the bare minimum of seaming, which helps keep the rain out and also makes it more comfortable. This is the best all-around tight that Castelli knows how to make with today's technology, but they're still working to make it obsolete as soon as possible.

The ABUS Aventor is a unique helmet for demanding road cyclists.

It combines innovative design with excellent functions modern technologies like Forced Air Cooling guarantee maximum ventilation whilst ensuring the helmet remains lightweight.

Its fine adjustment system is also suitable for ponytails. The model provides the very latest ABUS safety technology.

The Squadra Stretch Vest is Castelli’s entry-level cycling wind vest, and it has been completely re-engineered to offer a simple and elegant solution than performs even better.

The body is now made from a coated ripstop nylon to keep the wind off your core. The side panels are made from a tightly knit stretch fabric that provides the perfect close-to-body fit and introduces ventilation to the gilet so you don’t overheat or get that “boil in the bag” feeling.

A high collar provides some welcome protection for your neck. Reflective details help keep you seen in low light. The vest packs down small and will take up minimal room in a jersey pocket.