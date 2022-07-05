50% off dhb C1.0 Crossover Helmet
No matter what style of cycling you endeavour in, this dhb C1.0 Crossover Helmet is an awesome option for you!
The flattering low-profile design makes this helmet sit close to your head so you can ride in style as well as being protected.
Featuring an ergonomic dial which allows you to adjust this helmet to create a snug fit so you don't get any unwanted movement when riding.
The visor is there to keep the sun out of your eyes on those sunny days. However, it can easily be removed so you don't look out of place on the roads.
The combination of a hardened Polycarbonate shell and a shock-absorbing EPS foam liner ensures a super comfortable fit as well as provides you with a high level of protection in the event of a crash. Furthermore, there is a removable Coolmax™ pad and under-chin strap which add to the level of comfort on this helmet and make it super easy to clean.
