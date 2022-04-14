This Week's Top Deals

This week on DealClincher we have seen a series of amazing deals. Here are the top deals that are actually worth spending your money on.

Monday:

On Monday there was 18% off this awesome Shimano Ultegra R8000 11 Speed Groupset!

When it comes to choosing a new groupset, reliability is key. From the levers all the way through to the chain-set and cassette, you need something you can trust. Especially when riding at high speeds and on unknown terrain.

The FC-R8000 Hollowtech II crankset will help you transfer your leg power into speed more efficiently. Also with weight reduction benefits in comparison to the Ultegra 6800.

The dual control levers allow you to shift with more precision making your rides smoother and more enjoyable.

Tuesday:

On Tuesday there was 26% off this Rondo HVRT CF 0 Road Bike (2021)

Featuring a lightweight carbon frame and a super durable Dura-Ace mechanical groupset, the Rondo HVRT CF 0 is built for a smooth ride. Whether you are bumping over cobbles or flying down smooth tarmac roads, this bike is built to not only race, but win!

Something that sets this bike apart is the TwinTip fork which can be set to two different positions. The first position is ideal for racing with steeper angles and a lower front. Whereas the second position allows for bigger tires or fenders and has slightly slacker angles that are ideal for harsher and longer endurance rides.

For example, you could set up for racing with some 700c tyers or switch it up and use some 650b wheels so you can head out and enjoy some tougher terrains.

Wednesday:

On Wednesday there was 28% off these super comfy dhb Dorica road shoes!

When it comes to cycling, shoes are worth investing in. Not only do they maximise power efficiency, but they also help regulate body temperature and provide protection.

The dhb Dorica road shoes combine a sleek design with laces to optimise versatility. Allowing you to balance a secure fit with a comfortable fit. Furthermore, they have an elastic lace retainer halfway down to ensure you don't get your laces caught up in the chainring.

Having a nylon sole allows for high pedal efficiency as well as making these shoes comfortable and great for performance gains.

Thursday:

On Thursday there was 30% off this epic Ghost Square urban bike!

If you're in the market for a new bike, perfect for daily commutes, inner-city errands, weekend countryside adventures and bikepacking getaways, this brand new Ghost Square Cross Essential AL U Urban Bike (2022) is a great option for you!

Ghost has engineered the Square Cross Essential AL U urban bike with an alloy frame to keep the weight down as well as ensure a reliable sturdy frame.

The 65mm-travel RockShox Paragon suspension fork allows you to roll over bumps, cobbles and even stairs without leaving a place of comfort. This is a huge feature that makes this bike extremely versatile as you can take it almost anywhere and still enjoy you ride.

Friday:

Today we have this awesome Merlin Takeover where we have a huge Northwave Sale as well as a range of other amazing products with some tremendous discounts.

What to expect over the weekend:

