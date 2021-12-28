Stay super warm and comfortable with 28% off these dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights.

28% off dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights £49.99 save 28%

Stay warm and ride in great comfort with the latest development of dhb's hugely popular Classic Thermal Bib Tights. The brushed fleece fabric feels soft on the skin while offering exceptional insulation and remaining breathable on cold winter rides.

Featuring THERMAL insulation technology from leading Italian mill Miti Spa, the dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights have been crafted in sustainably-produced fabrics which trap warm air while allowing moisture to escape – perfect for cold rides of varying intensities.

With a central channel for improved pressure relief, this is a dual-density pad for rides of up to three hours in length. Constructed with two perforated foams, the chamois has an ECO X Mix recycled polyester and polyamide top sheet.