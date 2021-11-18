Save 25% on this Fuji Transonic 2.3 Road Bike (2021)

If you're in the market for a new fast, agile and reliable race bike, this Fuji Transonic 2.3 Road Bike is definitely worth checking out.

This Fuji Transonic 2.3 Road Bike is a great option if you're looking for a new bike.

Fitted with a C10 carbon frameset, this bike comes in at a weight of 1050g. Fuji's high modulus carbon material uses two levels of carbon resulting in a perfect balence between strength, stiffness and weight.

The low profile disc brake caliper are specifically designed for road bikes providing a more direct connection of the break caliper to the frame as well as cleaner intergration and better alignment of the caliper and brake rotor.

The Shimano 105 2x11-Speed Groupset provides exceptionally smooth and instant gear shifts.

About Fuji

Before the automobile, before the airplane, Fuji began as a bicycle company – founded in 1899 and named for one of the world’s the most iconic peaks. In the 122 years since, the Fuji brand and its distinctive mountain logo have been synonymous with cycling and cyclists everywhere, which is why you still hear riders say, “My first bike was a Fuji.”