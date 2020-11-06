Wiggle's Massive 2020 Black Friday Cycling Deals - Week 1

November is here again and along with the cold weather, Black Friday makes its return, giving us cyclists the chance to pinch a bargain or two.

Wiggle's Black Friday Sale - Week 1 see the deals here

Wiggle likes to go big, running four weeks of discounts and promotions that we’re always interested to take a look at.

The first week has started with a bang. Wiggle has a great offer on with up to 40% off Garmin sports tech.

That includes the Edge 1030 cycling computer alongside the Forerunner 735XT smartwatch, meaning that bike riders, triathletes and runners are all catered for.

There is also a whopping up to 30% sale on dhb. This clothing already represents cracking value, so to save even more is excellent. There’s plenty of winter kit in the sale too, so you can stock up for the cold weather.

If you’re looking for some urban/outdoor fashion, Wiggle has a range of The North Face clothing and bags at up to 45% off. We love their t-shirts for the simple design and great fit.

Finally, Wiggle has a couple of excellent sales on components with up to 50% off Shimano so any groupset upgrades just got that bit cheaper.

There is also up to 60% off saddles, so if you’re not sitting comfortably, you soon will be.

Wiggle's Black Friday Sale - Week 1 see the deals here

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.