Wiggle's Best 2021 Black Friday Cycling Deals

Wiggle is providing a great selection of Black Friday Deals this year! Here are just a few of the amazing products you can save money on.

Wiggle's Best 2021 Back Friday Cycling Deals Save Now

Kicking this Wiggle collection off with these super comfy Northwave Raptor Arctic GTX Winter Boots.

If you're looking for some durable boots to get you through this winder on your MTB bike, these are a great option for you.

You an save 42% on these Northwave Raptor Arctic GTX Winter Boots bellow.

Save 42% on these Northwave Raptor Arctic GTX Winter Boots £119.99 Save 42%

Also in Wiggle's collection of black friday deals for this year is this Osprey Farpoint 40 Rucksack.

Whether you're looking for a new riding rucksack or even just a new work bag, this Osprey Farpoint 40 Rucksack is a great option for you.

With a lockable zip, laptop sleeve and additional padded compatments, your valuables will be safe when transporting.

There is 42% off this rucksack below.

Save 42% on this Osprey Farpoint 40 Rucksack £69.00 Save 42%

If you're in the market for a new GPS system, you should check out this Hammerhead Karoo 2 Custom Colour Kit Bundle with 23% off!

This device comes with a heart rate monitor, has 12-hour battery life and supports both Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT connectivity.

Being made from glass-filled polycarbonate, the Hammerhead Karoo 2 comes in at a very low weight of 131g.

Save 23% via the link below.

23% off Hammerhead Karoo 2 Custom Colour Kit Bundle £349.99 Save 23%

Keep your energy levels up with this HIGH5 Berry Bundle for a whopping 51% off!

Included in this bundle is: Energy Drink Berry (1kg), Energy Bar Berry (25 x 55g), Energy Gel Berry (20 x 40g), ZERO Berry (20 tabs) and ZERO Caffeine Berry (20 tabs).

51% off HIGH5 Berry Bundle £49.99 Save 51%

Save a huge 60% on this Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle.

This saddle is made from top quality carbon making a great choice if you are looking for a stylish, comfortable saddle that doesn't weigh your bike down.

60% off Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with Carbon Rails £87.99 Save 60%

These are just a few of the amazing deals at Wiggle this Black Friday. Click the link below to have a look at all Wiggle's Black Friday Deals.