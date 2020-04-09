Wiggle Easter Cycling Deals - dhb, Vitus, Prime and more

A huge range of deals on brands like Vitus, Garmin, Shimano dhb and more.

If you're looking for a bargain upgrade then the Easter weekend is perfect for picking up a deal.

Wiggle has a huge sale on across a number of different brands. We've been looking through it to find our picks, but if you want to see the full sale, click here.

One of the best discounts is on this Vitus Energie VR Cyclocross bike, reduced by 23% to £999.

If you're looking for even more of an adventure, this Vitus Substance CRS-1 Apex Gravel bike is down to £1,699.99.

There's up to 50% off dhb clothing.

And an extra 10% off a huge range of wheels. Just use code WHEEL10

Wiggle Easter Cycling Deals see the sale here

