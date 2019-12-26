Wiggle Boxing Day Cycling Deals - Castelli, Shimano, Garmin, Kask & More

SEE THE SALE HERE

The Boxing Day sales are here and if you've got some Christmas cash to spend then Wiggle has a great range of sale items.

Wiggle Boxing Day Sale See all the deals here

As was the case last year, Wiggle's sale is vast and you don't need any codes to get the discounts.

We've had a quick look through and picked out some of our favourite deals.

If you're looking to slowly upgrade to the latest Di2 components then getting 42% off Shimano's Ultegra R8050 Rear Mech is a great way to save on your new components.

If you suffer from cold hands and Santa didn't drop some gloves in your stocking then grab these Castelli Estremo winter gloves at 30% off.

Want to head into the new year with a shiny new cycling computer? We've been using this Garmin Edge 520 Plus and it has been fabulous. Get one at 25% off.

There are also stylish sunnies on sale. Get up to 50% off POC Do Half Blade Clarity AVIP Sunglasses

Kask's Mojito is still one of our favourite helmet designs. While it isn't aero, it is exceptionally comfortable and looks great too. At up to 49% off, the price is also pretty brilliant.

Wiggle Boxing Day Sale See all the deals here

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.