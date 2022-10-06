This Week's Top Deals - Merlin, Evans, Chain Reaction & Wiggle!

This week on DealClincher, we have seen a list of amazing deals which you should definitely check out!

The Wahoo Elemnt Roam GPS bike computer is built for the ride, allowing you to navigate yourself around as well as keep a smart eye on your speed and statistics.

Its smart navigation features allow for on-device navigation including "Back on Track" re-routing which will get you to your destination even if you veer off course.

With a whopping 17-hour battery life, you can get quite a few hefty rides in before having to recharge!

The Elemnt Roam GPS bike computer makes it simple to explore whether you need turn-by-turn directions or just want to find the fastest way home.

Also included in this bundle are the Tickr Heart Rate Monitors, which help better understand your body's capabilities when riding.

If you're looking for a new gravel bike to whip around your favourite off-road trails with ease, you should definitely check out these awesome deals on Cannondale's Topstone gravel bikes!

The Cannondale Topstone range is truly built for comfort, traction and handling making them the perfect bike for a wide range of riding conditions. Whether that be an off-road trail or your everyday commute to work.

In this range, you can choose alloy and carbon frames depending on your specific needs. Furthermore, all bikes come with disc brakes so you can brake with confidence no matter where you are.

All of these bikes have a super sleek design with internal routing so you can arrive where you ride in style.

So, if you're looking for a new gravel bike and you want to get an absolute steal, you should definitely jump to it and not miss out on this amazing deal!

Avid gravel rider that wants a bit of help on those more challenging hills? Check out this Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike with a huge 39% off!

This Bosch-powered, cargo capacity, front suspension-ready, and flat-bar-friendly gravel e-bike is set to take you on a world of adventures.

This bike will easily glide over most surfaces, featuring a carbon frame and some Stans NoTubes Arch wheels. No matter how rough or uneven.

Being cargo capable, you can carry what you need to stay away for a few days making it the perfect bike for venturing out into the wild.

The Bosch Performance Line Speed drive system propels a rider to 28 miles per hour with a 500wh battery for longer distances.

If you're looking for some new, super comfy bib shorts, check out these Castelli Entrata Bib Shorts. Currently with a whopping 55% off!

These Castelli Entrata bib shorts are designed with a KISS Air² seat pad for all-day-long comfort in the saddle.

Furthermore, Castelli used Pro Dry matte Lycra® which is great for compression and moisture management so you don't feel any discomfort.

The mesh bib straps allow for extra breathability which is great for those warmer days when being cool is key.

Coming in at a weight of just 175g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you!

Ride into this summer in confidence with this super thermo-cooling Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet

KASK’s engineers ran a series of tests in a wind tunnel to ensure this helmet provided the best thermo-cooling results to keep you cool on those warm summer days. This resulted in them making this helmet with a whopping 37 ventilation holes and some new breathable and quick-dry padding on the inside.

Coming in at a weight of just 180g, you won't be adding any unwanted weight when you pack light.

Featuring a chin pad with an eco-leather strap to ensure maximum comfort on those longer days.

If you are using this helmet to commute and still want your hair to look nice on the other side, the antistatic structure reduces helmet hair. This also means you won't have unwanted hair stuck in the helmet as well. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial padding ensures the helmet stays cleaner for longer.

Obviously, the main reason we wear a helmet when cycling is for safety. The Kast Valegro's in-Moulding technology assures a far better level of shock absorption so you can stay more protected.

