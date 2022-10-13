This Week's Top Deals - Including a huge Merlin Takeover!

This week on DealClincher, we have had some amazing deals from brands such as Wiggle, ProBikeKit and Merlin!

Check out this De Rosa Protos Carbon Frameset with a jaw-dropping 58% off!

De Rosa, founded in Milan is now one of the most world-renowned bike manufacturers in the world. Their hard work and expertise truly shine with this amazing De Rosa Protos carbon frameset.

The Protos is in quote a 'dream bicycle for every rider. Whether you are a professional rider or even someone who is looking for your first big upgrade to a carbon road bike frame, this is a great option for you.

When designing the Protos, De Rosa had both technology and performance in mind, which is evident in this model.

Featuring both a carbon frame and carbon forks, the Protos is light, fast, and aero. What else could you want?

Furthermore, the aero seat post helps maintain a high level of aero efficiency making it the perfect racer.

Available in both black and orange, you have the option to stand out with the orange or take a more subtle approach with the black version. Not that this matters of course as the performance isn't varied with design.

However, to keep the sleek design consistent, the Protos provides internal cable routing options to make sure aero efficacy is at its best and nothing gets in your way.

58% off De Rosa King Carbon Road Frameset £1499.00 BUY NOW AT 58% OFF

If you are looking for some new, super comfortable road cycling shoes, you should check out these Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve Road Shoes!

The Tempos have been designed and engineered to perform on paved roads, from the smoothest tarmac to the most demanding pave making them a great all-around road shoe to add to your collection.

The microtex upper provides you with an extremely durable and comfortable shoe so you can ride with confidence for longer.

Made with a nylon composite outsole, you have ensured the perfect balance between comfort and pedalling efficiency.

Coming in at a weight of just 253g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you so you can fly past your opponents with ease.

37% off Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve Road Shoes £99.99 BUY NOW AT 37% OFF

Coming into winter, the days are getting colder which may demotivate you to head out so why not invest in a smart trainer which brings the feeling of outdoor riding into the 4 walls of your home?

The Saris H3 smart trainer is equipped with a direct drive system, large flywheel and electromagnetic resistance, the Saris H3 replicates real-world inertia with outstanding accuracy and provides a real-world ride feel like no other smart trainer.

Built to handle 2000 watts and replicate a 20% climbing grade, it can simulate the toughest climbs and the fastest sprints with incredible ease.

Now whether you're a roadie or an MTB rider, this smart trainer will suit your needs.

Offering integrated cadence, speed, and power data that is accurate to +/-2%, the amount of ride information available with the H3 is second-to-none.

Being ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible, you can connect this trainer to various devices so you can enjoy online rides with friends and accurate statistics so you can see where you could improve your riding.

£276 off Saris H3 Smart Trainer £474.00 SAVE £276 NOW

Looking for a super lightweight road helmet? Check out this Giro Syntax Road Helmet!

The Giro Syntax Road Helmet features featherweight webbing with a slimline™ buckle keeping the weight to a minimum.

Furthermore, Ionic+™ anti-microbial padding ensures you have optimal comfort.

The Roc Loc® system keeps this helmet tight to your head so you don't get any movement when riding which could act as a distraction and safety hazard.

All topped off with a staggering 25 Wind Tunnel™ vents with internal channelling so you don't get too hot on those warmer days.

£30.50 off Giro Syntax Road Helmet £59.49 SAVE £30.50 NOW!

This week, Merlin is back with another awesome takeover where you can save on a range of awesome products!

Friday: Merlin Takeover - Save huge on some of your favourites! BROWSE NOW

52% off Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyres With 2 Free Inner Tubes - Pair £40.00 BUY NOW AT 52% OFF