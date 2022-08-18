This Week's Top Deals

This week on DealClincher we have had an awesome range of deals where you can save huge on some of your favourite products. Check them out here:

Ride into this summer in confidence with this super thermo-cooling Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet

KASK’s engineers ran a series of tests in a wind tunnel to ensure this helmet provided the best thermo-cooling results to keep you cool on those warm summer days. This resulted in them making this helmet with a whopping 37 ventilation holes and on the inside, some new breathable and quick-dry padding.

Coming in at a weight of just 180g, you won't be adding any unwanted weight when you pack light.

Featuring a chin pad with an eco-leather strap to ensure maximum comfortability on those longer days.

If you are using this helmet to commute and still want your hair to look nice on the other side, the antistatic structure reduces helmet hair. This also means you won't have unwanted hair stuck in the helmet as well. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial padding ensures the helmet stays cleaner for longer.

Obviously, the main reason we wear a helmet when cycling is for safety. The Kast Valegro's In-Moulding technology assures a far better level of shock absorption so you can stay more protected.

If you're looking for a super sleek, lightweight, hybrid wheelset, this DT Swiss HXC 1200 Spline Boost Hybrid Carbon Wheelset is an awesome option for you!

The DT Swiss HXC 1200 Spline is a super reliable carbon wheelset, which features DT Swiss's latest spokes and hud design technology.

Featuring hybrid hubs that have oversized housings with increased wall thickness, are equipped with heavy-duty axles, and have extra reinforced spoke mounts. They are also equipped with new 24T hardened steel ratchets, oversized bearings and steel rotors.

DT Swiss Hybrid rims feature the proven rim profile with load-optimised cross-sections and are approved for a system weight of 120 kg.

If you're looking for a new, super reliable and portable bike computer, this Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM GPS is a great option for you!

The Gorilla Glass lens is thin, lightweight and shields against impacts and abrasions which is ready for the harshest of conditions.

To ensure that you can always see your screen the screen’s brightness and LED lights automatically adjust to changing light conditions both indoors and outdoors.

Completely wireless, the Elemnt ROAM, requires no plugin (except when charging). All your ride data, map downloads, and software updates can be achieved via WiFi, Bluetooth, or ANT+.

Fully integrated GPS helps create simple, crisp maps that are accurate and keep you routed throughout the world.

If you are in the market for some new riding shades, check out these 100% Racetrap Sunglasses!

Featuring a black mirror lens that is shatterproof, impact-resistant and protects you 100% from harmful UV rays!

Furthermore, the flexible and lightweight TR90 frame ensures supreme comfort so you can ride and wear these glasses for a long time without having to readjust.

As well as this, the ultra-grip rubber nose and temple tips provide a secure fit so they don't fall off mid-ride.

