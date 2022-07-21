This Week's Top Deals
This week on DealClincher we have had some awesome deals, check them out!!
Monday: £150 off these S-Works Vent Road Shoes
Keep your feet cool this summer with these S-Works Vent road shoes!
Featuring a Vented Mouthport toe box, designed to draw air through the front of the shoe and ventilate your feet, these shoes are an excellent option for those warmer days in the saddle where staying cool is key.
The 66-gram FACT Powerline™ carbon outsole keeps these shoes super light so you aren't dragging around any unwanted weight with you.
The PadLock™ heel ensures optimal power transfer so you don't waste any energy as it can be the difference between winning and losing the race.
The BOA® S3-Snap system allows you to tighten and loosen your shoes easily, even when you're moving. This is not only super convenient but it makes these shows versatile.
Tuesday: Top 5 fans to keep you cool this summer!
Whether you are indoor training and need some cooling assistance or you are just in need of a new cooling device for your home, these 5 fans are an excellent option for you!
Wednesday: 50% off this dhb R3.0 Road Helmet
Looking for a new road cycling helmet? Check out this dhb R3.0 Road Helmet with a whopping 50% off!
The aerodynamic design of the dhb R3.0 helps you cut through the wind whilst maintaining a high level of ventilation thanks to the 20 large intake vents.
The dial adjustment at the rear allows you to adjust the fit until you find optimal comfort. This is super important when buying a helmet as in the event of a crash, a well-fitted helmet will protect you more.
When designing this helmet, dhb combined a hardened polycarbonate shell with a shock-absorbing EPS foam liner to keep the weight down whilst offering a high level of protection.
The removable pad set has been constructed from sweat-wicking material to keep you comfortable throughout your ride. Furthermore, this makes it super easy to keep your helmet clean.
Thursday: E-bike eBay Bike Bargains
This week on eBay Bike Bargains we have some awesome e-bikes you should definitely check out!
Friday: Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a massive range of products
This week Merlin is back with another awesome Merlin Takeover where you can save big on some excellent products!
What to expect over the weekend:
