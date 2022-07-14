This week on DealClincher we have had some awesome deals! Here are this week's top deals!

Stay hydrated in the sun with these Science in Sport GO Hydro Hydration Tablets!

Staying hydrated when training is essential, not only for performance but also for your health. Especially when the sun is souring and you are sweating a lot more.

One of these Science in Sport GO hydro hydration tablets will provide you with the key electrolytes and minerals that are naturally lost during exercise.

You can have up to four of these tablets a day so if you are heading out for a long day in the sun, you can go with confidence that you can stay healthy!

These tablets are super easy to use. Just pop a tablet into your bottle of water, and wait for it to resolve. Then drink!

43% off Science in Sport GO Hydro Hydration Tablets £4.49 BUY NOW AT 43% OFF

Upgrade your E-MTB wheels with this DT Swiss HX 1501 Spline 30 Boost wheelset which currently has a whopping 62% off!

The DT Swiss HX 1501 Spline 30 Boost Wheelset has been designed with performance in mind.

The rim is combined with a hub shell that offers increased resistance to drive and braking torques that are common on modern eMTBs.

Being tubeless ready, this wheelset is perfect for off-road as you are provided with more puncher protection which comes in handy when riding over rougher terrains. Furthermore, you can also run these tyres at a lower psi which increases your stability and your comfort.

62% off DT Swiss HX 1501 Spline 30 Boost Wheelset £349.99 BUY NOW AT 62% OFF

Check out this insane deal where you can save a whopping 38% on this Garmin Edge 530, Performance GPS Computer!

Featuring dynamic performance monitoring that provides insights on your VO2 max, recovery, training load focus, heat and altitude acclimation, nutrition, hydration and more!

If you're an MTB rider, this Garmin features mountain bike dynamics track jump count, jump distance and hang time; other MTB features include Grit, which rates the difficulty of a ride, and Flow, which measures how smoothly you descend a trail, so you have a score to beat next time

Furthermore, it includes a routable Garmin Cycle Map with popular routing which helps you ride like a local no matter where you are! Plus off-course recalculation and back to start; the mountain biking model has integrated Trailforks data, including trail difficulty ratings

38% off Garmin Edge 530, Performance GPS Computer £159.99 BUY NOW AT 38% OFF

Check out these awesome Amazon Prime Day Deals!

The AMPP 800 Front Light has an 800 Lumen maximum output which is bright enough to sufficiently light up roads and cycle paths.

Featuring opticube lens technology for supreme light distribution.

The robust 6063 aluminium body with enhanced scratch resistance helps keep this light protected in the harshest of conditions.

This light is super easy to fit thanks to the FlexTight bracket – suitable for bars up to 35mm diameter and selected aero bars.

55% off Cateye AMPP Front Light £28.99 SAVE £36.00 NOW!

Capturing what happens on the road can be super important in the event of an incident. This Garmin Dashcam Mini 2 is a great option for you if you are looking at getting a dashcam and you are stuck on what to get.

Featuring a wide 140-degree field of view that clearly captures and saves important details in 1080p HD video in all light conditions.

Voice control lets you use spoken commands to save video, start/stop audio recording, take still pictures and more

Saved video clips automatically upload to the secure Garmin cloud Video Vault from which they can be viewed, downloaded, edited and shared anywhere.

25% off Garmin Dashcam Mini 2 £74.99 SAVE £25.00 NOW

This easy-to-use running watch monitors heart rate at the wrist and uses GPS to track how far, how fast and where you’ve run which is perfect for seeing where you can improve when training.

You can your race day strategy with the PacePro feature, which offers GPS-based pace guidance for a selected course or distance.

Track all the ways you move with built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, track run, virtual run, pool swim, Pilates, HIIT, breathwork and more

Included components: Forerunner 55, charging Cable, Quick Start Guide; Display size: 1.04 inches; Display type: sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel

33% off Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Smartwatch £199.99 SAVE £60.00 NOW

This simplified Garmin has a rugged design with a 1.8” display that’s crisp and easy to read in sunlight or low-light conditions making it perfect for the summer.

You can receive training guidance by syncing structured indoor or outdoor workouts to your device from the Garmin Connect app or other apps, including TrainingPeaks and TrainerRoad.

This Gamin can help improve your fitness with dynamic performance insights such as VO2 max and heart rate.

41% off Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS Bike Computer £99.00 SAVE £70.00 NOW

If you're into cycling, the likelihood is you love coffee. Check out these awesome home coffee machine deals!

If you are looking for a super simple-to-use coffee machine to provide you with a beautiful espresso without having to have an external grinder, this KRUPS Arabica is a great option for you!

Featuring a 1.7L water tank and 250g bean container makes up to 10 coffees.

50% off KRUPS Arabica Digital EA817840 Automatic Coffee Machine £275.99 SAVE £274 NOW!

If you are looking for more than espresso, this De'Longhi Dinamica is a great option for you with abilities to steam milk for you so you can enjoy a beautifully frothy cappuccino or a super silky flat white all at the click of one button! What else could you want?

If you are a bit more of a coffee enthusiast, something like this Swan Pump Espresso Coffee Machine is a great option for you!

Allowing you to grind your own coffee beans, tamp and pour your perfect espresso with a beautiful silky crema on top.

Furthermore, the steaming arm allows you to froth your own milk opening up a world of creativity where you can try your own latte art!

45% off Swan Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine £60.00 SAVE £49.99 NOW

Here is another great option for you if you are a coffee enthusiast!

The Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine again allows you to grind your own coffee beans, tamp and pour your perfect espresso with a beautiful silky crema on top.

Just like the Swan as well, the steaming arm allows you to froth your own milk opening up a world of creativity where you can try your own latte art!

You may be wondering, why the huge price difference?

Well, the Sage has been carefully designed to provide you with optimal water pressure and a grind dial for the perfect espresso, it's size is bigger with a 250 grams Bean Hopper and a 2L Water Tank!

52% off Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine £406.99 SAVE £222.96 NOW!

If you're looking for a new road wheelset but you don't want to break the bank, these Mavic Ksyriums are a great option for you.

Featuring a 30mm deep tubeless friendly rim that is super light and dynamic topped off with Mavic's state-of-the-art Infinity hub so you get all of Mavic's top quality and performance.

The UST Road Tubeless system provides a smoother riding experience as well as a high level of puncher resistance so you don't have to worry when venturing out over some slightly rougher terrains.

The 30mm deep rim optimizes aero performance and improves stability in crosswinds.

35% off Mavic Cosmic Elite UST Disc Road Wheelset - 700c £279.00 BUY NOW AT 35% OFF

If you're looking for a new cyclocross racing and all-terrain off-road bike, this Vitus Energie is an excellent option for you!

Featuring a carbon frame, this bike is lightweight so you can fly around your favourite trails with speed and confidence.

The SRAM Apex 1x11-Speed groupset provides you with enough gears to venture out and not struggle on the hills.

Hydraulic disc brakes make this bike perfect for riding in various different terrain and weather conditions.

This bike comes with Alex CXD22 wheels which are tubeless ready which again is perfect for riding off-road as it lessens the likelihood of a puncher.

25% off Vitus Energie EVO C CX Bike (Apex - 2022) £1499.99 BUY NOW AT 25% OFF

What to expect over the weekend:

41% off Science in Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels £27.90 BUY NOW AT 41% OFF