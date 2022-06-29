This week on DealClincher we have seen some awesome deals! Check them out here in This Week's Top Deals!

Looking for a new set of road shoes? These Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap Reflective Road Shoes are a great option to stay comfortable and see in the dark!

Featuring Velcro® straps, the power strap design provides a super comfortable fit whilst holding your foot firmly so you can ensure the power you put in is used effectively.

Furthermore, the power strap design allows you to alter the fit throughout your ride with ease so you can find the perfect level of compression and customisation.

The R5 nylon composite outsole provides the perfect balance between comfort and pedalling efficiency. It will make the most of your watts, transferring power to your pedals for rapid accelerations and top-peed efforts.

These Road Shoes are compatible with road bike pedal systems that use cleats with 3-bolt standards, such as: Look Delta and Keo, Shimano SPD-SL, Speedplay Light Action, Zero, X-Series (via 3-hole adapter plate), Campagnolo Pro-Fit, Mavic Zxellium, Time Iclic/Xpresso and Time Impact.

35% off Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap Reflective Road Shoes £89.99 BUY NOW AT 35% OFF

If you're looking for a racing-style helmet that is comfortable and provides great ventilation but you don't want to break the bank, this Giro Savant road helmet is a great option for you!

Comfort is key when looking for a new helmet. The Giro Helmet features an adjustable Roc Loc 5 fit and a stability system to ensure you are comfortable when wearing the helmet for long periods of time.

Regulating your body temperature on those warmer days is extremely important to ensure you don't overheat. Thanks to the 25 wind tunnel vents, your head will stay super ventilated and cool.

The Giro Savant is perfect for both males and females. Available in both black and white, you can choose what style you like so you can match it up to your other garments.

All of these features are normally seen in higher-end helmets. However, Giro has managed to replicate to a very high standard what higher-priced helmets have to offer but for a margin of the price.

Furthermore, the lightweight In-Mold™ construction means you won't be dragging any unwanted weight around with you.

52% off this Giro Savant Road Helmet £39.99 BUY NOW AT 52% OFF

Stay hydrated when on the move with this Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Hydration Pack!

Staying hydrated when training is extremely important. Especially on those warm sunny days when you're sweating more.

This Camelbak Skyline LR 10 hydration pack is an easy way of keeping your fluid level topped up without having to grab a bottle or stop to drink.

The 3D ventilated mesh harness is both lightweight and super breathable to make sure you don't experience any discomfort.

Featuring a lumbar reservoir with integrated compression so that it shifts weight and support to the lumbar region.

The secure phone pocket allows you to keep your phone somewhere you know it is going to be safe when on the move.

Furthermore, there is some integrated tool organization so you can keep your CO2 cartridges, patch kits and more right where you can find them.

43% off Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Hydration Pack £64.99 BUY NOW AT 43% OFF

Train harder within the comfort of your own home using this Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer which has 48% off!

The Elite Direto truly brings the feeling of training outdoors inside.

The innovative wireless technology gives you an immersive and innovative workout from the comfort of your own home. Bluetooth and ANT+ FE-C connectivity let the trainer transmit your workout information direct to your smartphone or tablet, while apps such as Zwift, TrainerRoad and My E-Training drop you right into virtual rides for a truly immersive experience.

The Direto itself features an efficient and powerful 4.2kg flywheel that replicates real-life inertia to give as authentic a feel to your workout as possible. Within the unit is an OTS (Optical Torque Sensor) which measures your power output to within +/-2%, sending it right to your mobile device for immediate analysis of your performance.

To ensure you keep focused and to keep things interesting and realistic, the Direto can emulate inclines of up to 14% to really put you through your paces and maxes out at a huge 1400 watts of power when riding at 40km/h.

35% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer £499.99 BUY NOW AT 35% OFF

