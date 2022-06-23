Check out this week's top deals which we have had on DealClincher!

If you are looking for an extremely efficient road cycling shoe with excellent power transfer, these Time Osmos 12 road cycling shoes is definitely worth a look!

When looking for a new pair of cycling shoes, comfortability, power transfer and weight are the three main factors you should be keeping an eye on.

These Time Osmos 12 road shoes are made up of a blend of 20% carbon fibre and 80% composite plus a 100% carbon insert which makes the power transfer from your legs to the crankset effortless.

The combination of the Boa IP1 and a velcro system mean these shoes have a tight sturdy fit that is both reliable and performs well over long periods of time when training.

Coming in at a weight of just 500g, these shoes are at the lower end of the weight scale when it comes to road cycling shoes. This means you can ride without carrying any unwanted weight around with you!

If you're looking for a super aero wheelset that offers great stability in various weather conditions, these DT Swiss Aec 1600 Dicut 50s are a great option for you!

This wheelset is a great option for you if you are looking for an extremely aero wheelset that will cut you above other racers on the track.

The sleek aero 50mm profile means extra stiffness whilst providing you with an exceptionally aero-efficient wheel which is perfect for racing and riding long distances.

Featuring sealed cartridge bearings means you won't have to lubricate your bearings making your wheelset easier to maintain. Thus bringing down prep time before training.

Disc breaks allow you to ride in various different weather and terrain circumstances which overall makes this wheelset more versatile and is perfect for those days where the weather is questionable.

Take a high-quality workshop anywhere with this 18-piece LifeLine Bike Tool Kit. Currently with a whopping 40% off!

The LifeLine bike took kit is perfect for keeping you out of trouble when you're not near a local bike shop or your home where your tools are.

Featuring a wide range of high-quality tools including:

Workshop Tyre Levers

Chain Whip

Shimano Compatible External BB Spanner

Pedal Spanner 15mm Box Wrench with 14/15mm socket end

Shimano Style Hollow Tech 2 Tensioning Tool, features a unique twist top for extra grip

Ball Ended Allen Keys (2, 2.5, 4, 5, 6)

Flat Bladed Screwdriver

Philips Head Screwdriver

2 double-ended Cone Spanners (13, 14, 15, 16mm)

Chainring Bolt Tool

Puncture Repair Kit

Spoke Key 3.2, 3.3, 3.5

Crank Extractor

Cassette Tool

Splined BB Tool

Torx L Wrench

Chain Breaker Tool, with a replacement pin

All these tools are protected by a durable plastic box with protective internal foam separating the two halves to eliminate the tools bashing against each other when on the move.

