This Week's Top Deals

This week on DealClincher we have had some amazing deals!

If you're looking for a super aero wheelset that offers great stability in various weather conditions, these DT Swiss Aec 1600 Dicut 50s are a great option for you!

This wheelset is a great option for you if you are looking for an extremely aero wheelset that will cut you above other racers on the track.

The sleek aero 50mm profile means extra stiffness whilst providing you with an exceptionally aero-efficient wheel which is perfect for racing and riding long distances.

Featuring sealed cartridge bearings means you won't have to lubricate your bearings making your wheelset easier to maintain. Thus bringing down prep time before training.

Disc breaks allow you to ride in various different weather and terrain circumstances which overall makes this wheelset more versatile and is perfect for those days where the weather is questionable.

35% off DT Swiss Arc 1600 Dicut 50 Disc Clincher Road Wheels £1099.00 BUY NOW AT 35% OFF

Get 20% off these Crono shoes with an extra 10% off at the checkout.

The Crono CR3s are Cronos best selling road shoes and here's why!

Featuring a BOA® Fit System L6 means you can easily alter the fit of your shoe on the go. This is great for riding over different road terrains and also makes your time getting ready a breeze at the last second as you put on your shoes!

Furthermore, the CR3s feature front ventilation openings and holes inherited from Crono's top-tier shoes! These allow you to regulate your body temperature more efficiently, allowing you to ride for longer.

Now, comfort is key when choosing a road shoe and thankfully the CR3s are designed to remain comfortable no matter what comes your way. The combination of a Carbocomp sole and the Crono Shock Absorbing Insoles provide a super stiff shoe that you can rely on as well as being flexible enough to deal with cobbles and dinks in the road.

Coming in at just 305g, the CR3s are super light so you don't have to carry any unwanted weight around with you!

20% off Crono CR3 Road Shoes £95.95 BUY NOW AT 20% OFF

Whether you are racing with the pros or racking up the miles closer to home, the Castelli Hors Categorie Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey is a great option for you!

Made from Velocity Rev3 fabric, this jersey is both super aero and stretchy making it extremely comfortable!

The slightly larger pockets allow you to carry more supplies on your personnel whether that is extra snacks for fuel or a puncher kit.

Giro³ elastic waistband means for a nice, tight fit so the jersey doesn't ride up and distract you mid-ride.

The covered front YKK® Vislon® zipper with zipper pull provides extra aero efficiency as well as looking sleek at all times.

55% off Castelli Hors Categorie Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £45.00 BUY NOW AT 55% OFF

This lightweight Selle Italia SP-01 Kit Superflow TI 316 Road Saddle is perfect for you if you're looking for a reliable, comfortable saddle!

This saddle is the perfect combination between comfort, performance and aesthetics. What else could you want from a saddle?

Featuring an adaptive rear frame divided into two independent parts which allows for suspension link movement making more hours in the saddle feel like a breeze.

The shape and design support the movement of your pelvis without compromising your stability while pedalling.

Coming in at a weight of just 200g, you are guaranteed no extra, unwanted weight!

65% off Selle Italia SP-01 Kit Superflow TI 316 Road Saddle £65.00 BUY NOW AT 65% OFF

In this week's eBay Bike Bargains, we have an awesome selection of second-hand road bikes which you could get your hands on!

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes BROWSE NOW

What to expect over the weekend:

52% off this Giro Savant Road Helmet £39.99 BUY NOW AT 52% OFF