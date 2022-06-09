This Week's Top Deals

This week on DealClincher we have seen some awesome deals topped off by a marvellous Merlin Takeover!

Looking for a super cool pair of shoes this season? Currently, check out these Giro Empire SLX Road Cycling Shoes with up to 51% off!

Wearing a good pair of breathable shoes on those warmer days can be the difference between you overheating and being at the front of the pack.

These Giro Empire SLX Road Cycling Shoes are the perfect example of supreme shoe design combining a thermal-welded Teijin® TPU upper and a carbon sole so you can stay super cool without compromising on stiffness.

The thermal-welded Teijin® TPU provides you with a high level of comfort and support for your foot which decreases the likelihood of fatigue. Furthermore, coming in at such a light weight, you wont be carrying any unwanted weight around you during your training sessions.

Giro's high-modulus Easton® EC90 SLX2 carbon unit ensures every watt you put in is transferred into your pedals with minimal flex. Although it's not the lightest sole, the effeicnecy of these shoes outweigh the cons.

The Empire SLX Road Shoes provide the perfect balance of lightweight support, incredible ventilation and the stiffness needed for podium-topping performance.

Up to 51% off Giro Empire SLX Road Cycling Shoes £159.99 UP TO 51% OFF

This super comfortable, budget-friendly Specialized Align II Mips currently has up to 24% off in various different colours and sizes!

The Specialized Align II Mips road cycling helmet features a low friction Mips layer which allows a sliding motion of 10 to 15mm in all directions which has been indicated to reduce rotational forces transmitted to the brain during angled impacts.

A comfortable helmet is vital when looking at what to buy. This Specialized Align II Mips features the Specialized Tri-Fix which holds your straps in a comfortable position and provides an accurate fit that accommodates various different head shapes and sizes. Furthermore, there is a micro-adjustable dial at the back for on the fly adjustments as well.

The 4th Dimension Cooling System provides optimal ventilation at all times so you can regulate your head temperature properly on those warm summer rides.

Riding in the evenings and watching the sunsets is beautiful but it is important that you stay seen. Thanks to the Reflective decals on this helmet, you will have added visibility to other cars and riders on the road.

Up to 24% off Specialized Align II Mips Road Cycling Helmet £34.00 SAVE UP TO 24%

Looking for a short-sleeved jersey to get you through the summer? Check out this Assos MILLE GT Summer Short Sleeve Jersey with 33% off!

Made from type.112 Dual Tex fast-drying double yarn textile, this jersey provides top-quality moisture management and breathability so you can regulate your body temperature on those warmer rides.

The Push Pull fabric sleeves offer high UV protection (UPF 50+) keeping you safe from the sun when riding! This can eliminate sunburn and irritation of the skin. Furthermore, the material has odorControl so you can stop at your favourite cafe without getting any odd looks!

The classic regular fit featuring triple ramp pockets and a full-length zipper mean an extremely comfortable fit as well as being able to carry around some bits and bobs such as a small snack or your keys.

33% off Assos MILLE GT Summer Short Sleeve Jersey £72.99 BUY NOW AT 33% OFF

In this week's eBay Bike Bargains we are looking at some awesome gravel bikes from Whyte, Specialized, Giant and Genesis.

Gravel bikes are perfect if you love going on adventures that cover a range of terrains. Furthermore, gravel bikes are super versatile. The drop bars and sporty geometry allow you to remain aerodynamic whilst the tyers and more sturdy frames allow you to fly around some of those off-road tracks.

Merlin is back this week with another eye-catching, money-saving takeover where you can save big on a wide range of amazing products!

