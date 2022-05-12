This Week's Top Deals

This week on DealClincher we have seen an impressive range of fantastic deals topped off with an incredible Merlin Takeover today!

Ride in comfort with this super stylish Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle with an enormous 61% off!

Having a comfortable and light saddle when riding is super important as it allows you to ride for longer without any aches or pains.

The SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle features carboKeramic rails to help keep the overall weight of the saddle down so you aren't carrying around any unwanted weight around with you.

Furthermore, the Fibra-Tek cover is made from a super light yet extremely comfortable material with added padding. This is perfect for a racing saddle.

Used by many professional cyclists, this saddle is of course a recommendation for racing. However, it is perfect for any cyclist at any level.

Overall, all the attributes making up this saddle mean unmatched aerodynamics.

61% off this Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle £84.99 BUY NOW AT 61% OFF

If you're in the market for a new, super aero efficient frameset, this Wilier Cento 10 Pro Disc Road Frameset is a great option for you!

The Wilier Cento 10 Pro Disc Road Frameset allows you to choose between rim and disc breaks. This means you have the versatility to set this frameset up to suit your riding style and preferences.

Furthermore, it means you can ride safer in various weather conditions.

The seamless design means superb aero efficiency so you can minimise drag when racing.

On top of this, this Wilier Cento 10 Pro Disc Road Frameset offers full internal cable, stealth routing and flat mount disc brakes. This further increases the aero efficiency of this frameset.

The Cento 10 Pro Frame itself, forks, headset, and a seat post are included.

50% off Wilier Cento 10 Pro Disc Road Frameset £1749.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

Make sure every watt counts when racing using these super resilient and comfortable Gaerne Carbon Stilo+ SPD-SL Road Shoes!

The Gaerne Carbon Stilo+ SPD-SL Road Shoes are the perfect set of shoes if you are looking for something with top of the range, race-winning precision.

Featuring a DUAL FCS Fitting Closure System with high-performance BOA IP-1 reels allows you to simply tighten and loosen your shoes with just a simple turn forward or backwards. This is perfect for adjusting the fit on the go so you can adjust for sprints, climbs and even weather conditions.

To add to the comfort even further, Gaerne has added a laser-drilled upper and a vented tongue to keep your feet nice and cool on those longer, warmer rides.

The ultra-light, EPS Comfort Insole supports the foot as you really press into the pedals and the TSS technology (Tarsal Support System) helps position your foot perfectly inside the shoe.

'These Road Shoes are compatible with road bike pedal systems that use cleats with 3-bolt standards, such as: Look Delta and Keo, Shimano SPD-SL, Speedplay Light Action, Zero, X-Series (via 3-hole adapter plate), Campagnolo Pro-Fit, Mavic Zxellium, Time Iclic/Xpresso and Time Impact.'

45% off Gaerne Carbon Stilo+ SPD-SL Road Shoes £181.49 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

In this week's eBay Bike Bargains we are taking a look at some road bikes from Specialized, Giant and Whyte!

eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes BROWSE NOW

In this week's Merlin Takeover we see an amazing range of products with some huge savings from 3T, Giro, Kask and much much more!

Merlin Takeover - Huge savings on a range of awesome products! BROWSE NOW

Coming up over the weekend:

55% off Campagnolo Bora One Cult 50 Wheelset £1139.99 BUY NOW AT 55% OFF