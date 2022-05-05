This Week's Top Deals

This week on Deal Clincher we have seen some awesome deals! Read below to see what you can save big on this week!

If you are looking for a beginner road shoe, these Bont Riot road shoes are a great option for you.

The Bont Riot road shoes were the first carbon composite heat moldable beginner road shoe to hit the market with a BOA retention system.

The microfiber upper provides a nice sturdy outer layer ready to combat everyday cycling and everything that comes along with it.

Featuring perforations across the upper of the shoe to ensure your feet don't get too warm when cycling on those warmer days.

To ensure maximum strength, Bont has put carbon between fibreglass layers which also keeps the shoes super light.

The combination between Z form velcro and the micro-adjustable BOA retention system means a super reliable and right fit so you can ride stress-free.

Bont is one step ahead when thinking about the longevity of these shoes by adding a material that is proprietary to Bont between the leather and lining to ensure the shoes don't stretch over time.

Bont’s lateral forefoot support helps you keep your foot in the correct position when riding minimising the likelihood of injury and strain on certain muscles such as hip and lower back pain.

Lastly, as you can see, these shoes are available in a wide range of colours so you can buy a pair to match up with the rest of your kit.

If you're looking for some new off-road shoes ready for more than just the daily adventure, these Giro Women's Petra VR Off Road shoes are a great option!

These Giro Petra VR shoes provide a great clipless option when riding whilst being super comfy and hike ready for when you reach your destination.

Made from supple, breathable microfiber and mesh, these shoes are sure to keep your feet cool on those hotter, more intense days whilst also keeping them warm enough on cooler days.

The super handy lace holder ensures your laces aren't going to get caught up in your chainset when riding. This can prevent accidents from happening. Thus increasing safety.

The injected inner shank helps you transfer more power into the pedals so you can use your energy efficiency with minimal fatigue in your feet and legs.

Coming in at a weight of just 405 grams (size 39), you won't have to carry any unwanted weight around with you. Keeping your overall weight to a minimum when on the trails.

Ride into this summer in confidence with this super thermo-cooling Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet

KASK’s engineers ran a series of tests in a wind tunnel to ensure this helmet provided the best thermo-cooling results to keep you cool on those warm summer days. This resulted in them making this helmet with a whopping 37 ventilation holes and on the inside, some new breathable and quick-dry padding.

Coming in at a weight of just 180g, you won't be adding any unwanted weight when you pack light.

Featuring a chin pad with an eco-leather strap to ensure maximum comfortability on those longer days.

If you are using this helmet to commute and still want your hair to look nice on the other side, the antistatic structure reduces helmet hair. This also means you won't have unwanted hair stuck in the helmet as well. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial padding ensures the helmet stays cleaner for longer.

Obviously, the main reason we wear a helmet when cycling is for safety. The Kast Valegro's in-Moulding technology assures a far better level of shock absorption so you can stay more protected.

Here are 5 Muc-Off products that are actually worth buying for under £10!

This week on eBay Bike Bargains, we are looking at a range of gravel bikes from Cube, Trek, Orbea and Sensa!

Gravel bikes are perfect if you love going on adventures that cover a range of terrains. Furthermore, gravel bikes are super versatile. The drop bars and sporty geometry allow you to remain aerodynamic whilst the tyers and more sturdy frames allow you to fly around some of those off-road tracks.

Measure your total power, cadence and left/right balance with these extremely fresh Garmin Rally RS200 SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals!

Getting statistics on your riding can be the difference between progression and your training becoming stagnant. Therefore, a decent set of power meter pedals are worth investing in if you are trying to advance your ability.

This set of Garmin Rally RS200 SPD-SL's can not only provide you with the ability to analyse your riding, but they do it with ease due to the fact they install like any other pedal meaning you can quickly transfer between bikes if and when needed.

You can easily connect them up to your Garmin device (not included) or your smartphone to gain access to the statistics. Furthermore, you can connect them up to the Garmin Connect™ app as well as platforms such as Strava, TrainingPeaks® and TrainerRoad to look at and share the statistics, post ride.

With a whopping battery life of 120 hours, you won't need to charge these bad boys up for quite a while!

Capable of measuring your total power, cadence, left/right balance, seated versus standing, platform centre offset and power phase, these pedals offer such a wide range of analytics so you can precisely see where you are going wrong and work towards fixing it.

Ride into summer with these super stylish 100% Speedcraft Short Glasses in HD Red Multiplayer!

Featuring lenses from the Christian Dalloz Sunoptics facility located in France where they have been making the finest, high-performance lenses for over 50 years.

Designed with a large, single-lens shield increases your peripheral view so you can stay safer when training.

Furthermore, these 100% glasses provide 100% UV protection making them perfect for riding on those warm sunny days.

The frame is designed in such a way that it optimises the space between the glasses and your face for better ventilation. This helps your face stay dry so that the glasses will stay on your face. Ontop of this, the nose pads and the temple arms have been coated in Megol Rubber for additional grip for additional comfort and stability.

The mirror lenses used on these are in the shade 'Blac' however, you can switch that up due to the interchangeable replacement lenses that you can change to suit your personal style.