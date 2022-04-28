This Week's Top Deals

This week on DealClincher we have a series of great deals topped off with an awesome Merlin Takeover!

On Monday we had this awesome LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer with a huge 50% off!

If you're looking to train more indoors but don't want to break the bank, this LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer is a good option for you.

With 6 levels of remote adjustable magnetic resistance, this turbo trainer provides variety to keep your indoor training exciting and enjoyable.

The LifeLine TT-01 cycle trainer can fit 26-inch mtb wheels, through to 700c road wheels. This versatility means you can set it up with your favourite build and be passionate about riding.

Combine the resistance dial mounts with your gears to make hill climbs more realistic.

If you are worried about space, don't worry. The LifeLine TT-01 folds down super small meaning you can pack it away when the weather is okay or even take it so you can warm up pre-race.

Connect it up to Zwift for more accuracy when training and also to add a competitive edge by competing against your friends online.

On Tuesday you could save up to 45% in this Giro shoe sale!

There are two pairs of awesome shoes in this Giro shoe sale over at Merlin Cycles. Whether you are a road cyclist or an MTB rider, there are options for you.

These Giro Sector MTB shoes are perfect for you if you are in need of a new pair of shoes to dig into those trails.

The Synchwire upper allows for increased breathability so you can regulate your foot temperature on those hotter days.

Furthermore, the combination of a stout carbon-composite plate and dual-injected rubber outsole make this pair of shoes super reliable and mean for great traction.

When it comes to choosing shoes to cycle in, comfort is key. Luckily these shoes feature a 3D moulded footbed with Aegis anti-microbial treatment to ensure you are nothing less than comfortable.

If you are a road cyclist, this sale also has you covered with these Giro Cadet shoes.

Again, the Synchwire upper allows for increased breathability so you can regulate your foot temperature on warmer days and longer stints.

However, the Cadets feature a stout carbon fibre reinforced plate for maximum pedalling efficiency.

On Wednesday you could save 52% on this awesome Giro Savant road helmet.

If you're looking for a racing-style helmet that is comfortable and provides great ventilation but you don't want to break the bank, this Giro Savant road helmet is a great option for you!

When purchasing a helmet, comfort is key. The Giro Helmet features an adjustable Roc Loc 5 fit and a stability system to ensure you are comfortable when wearing the helmet for long periods of time.

Furthermore, the lightweight In-Mold™ construction means you won't be dragging any unwanted weight around with you.

Regulating your body temperature on those warmer days is extremely important to ensure you don't overheat. Thanks to the 25 wind tunnel vents, your head will stay super ventilated and cool.

The Giro Savant is perfect for both males and females. Available in both black and white, you can choose what style you like so you can match it up to your other garments.

All of these features are normally seen in higher-end helmets. However, Giro has managed to replicate to a very high standard what higher priced helmets have to offer but for a margin of the price.

On Thursday you could save 37% on this super handy LifeLine Performance 39 Piece Tool Kit!

Keep your bike serviced yourself with this super handy 39 Piece Tool Kit from Lifeline!

If you are interested in the mechanics of your bike and love fixing it up when things are slightly out of place, this LifeLine Performance 39 Piece Tool Kit is a great option for you.

This tool kit contains 39 various different tools ranging from a 2 in 1 crank extractor to a wide range of hex wrenches meaning you will definitely have everything you need when bringing out your inner bike mechanic.

The dimensions of the kit itself are as follows: Height: 19cm; Width: 41cm; Thickness: 18cm. This means you can keep it tucked away nicely when not in use in your home or even in your car and it won't take up much room at all.

There is nothing more annoying than doing some work on your bike and all of a sudden, you've lost one of the bolts. Well, one of the lifesavers in this kit is the magnetic collector tray allowing you to put those screws and bolts somewhere they will not get lost.

So, whether you're looking for a simple clean or a completely new build, this kit has everything you could need as a beginner mechanic to help you along the way.

Today we have a spectacular Merlin Takeover where you can save a lot of money on a range of awesome products!

