This Week's Top Deals

This week on DealClincher we have seen a wide variety of deals ranging from new garments to 35% off all best sellers at MyProtein. Check out the rest here!

Monday:

At the start of the week, we had this awesome deal where you could save £52 on this Insts360 GO 2.

Looking to capture your cycling adventures with ease? Well, the Insta360 GO 2 Bike Kit is a great option for you. Not only is it easy to use but it also comes with a series of mounts that allow you to get creative with your shots.

The Insta360 GO 2 is around 6x lighter than your old action camera thanks to its size. However, it has the same 1/2.3" sensor and has 1440p shooting capabilities.

FlowState Stabilization allows you to keep your shot and horizon completely stable. This means you can ride over various different terrains without having to worry about how shakey your footage is going to be.

Deal of the Day: £52 off this Insta360 GO 2 Bike Kit £293.00

Tuesday:

On Tuesday there was

50% off these Sportful BodyFit Team Classic Bib Shorts - SS21!

Ride in more comfort for longer with these Sportful BodyFit Team Classic Bib Shorts - SS21. Currently with a generous £90 off!

The Sportful BodyFit Team Classic Bib Shorts have many features that make them perfect for Gran Fondos and endurance riding.

Made from AeroFlow Compress fabric, these bib shorts not only provide enhanced muscle support but also improve circulation. This is important as it will help you train stronger and for longer.

Featuring flat-lock seams on the back of the leg maximise aerodynamics so you can fly past your opponents with ease.

50% off these Sportful BodyFit Team Classic Bib Shorts £90.00

Wednesday:

On Wednesday we saw 50% off this LifeLine Rocker Plate.

Make your indoor training more dynamic, realistic and enjoyable with this LifeLine Rocker Plate with a huge 50% off!

If your indoor training feels a bit static, this LifeLine Rocker Plate is a great option for you. Making hill climbs more realistic and corners more enjoyable.

With up to 13 degrees of rocking range, cornering from your living room has never felt more realistic.

50% off this LifeLine Rocker Plate £149.99

Thursday:

Yesterday there was a huge 47% off this Perry eHopper 16" Folding Electric Bike.

If you are looking for a bike for running errands and commuting, why not do it in style with this folding, electric, Perry eHopper.

The Perry eHopper is the perfect bike if you're looking for comfort, ease and a bit of fun.

The 250 Watt Hub motor provides speeds of up to 25kph giving you assisted pedal performance so you can climb hills without wearing yourself out.

Once fully charged (which takes under 3 hours!) the battery has up to 50 Km's range so you don't have to worry about battery life for a while!

47% off this Perry eHopper 16" Folding Electric Bike £799.99

Friday:

Today in true DealClincher fashion we are back with some eBay Bike Bargains where we focused on MTB bikes for under a grand.

eBay Bike Bargains: MTB Bikes For Under a Grand

What to expect over the weekend:

48% off this Garmin Forerunner 935 Multisport GPS Watch £199.00