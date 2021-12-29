Tredz Cycles' biggest January sale ever!

This year, Tredz Cycles' have their biggest ever January sale where you can buy some of your favorite products with up to 50% off!

The Merida eSpeeder 400 EQ features Mahle's eBikemotion system using a 40Nm rear hub motor powered by a fully integrated 250Wh battery hidden in the downtube.

The system has an iWoc button for controlling support levels and a Sophisticated app with the opportunity to adjust the riding feel as well as post-ride analysis features.

Should the 250 Wh battery not be enough, or you are intending to go for an extra-long outing, then you can fit a 250 Wh range extender. The range extender can be attached to one of the bottle cage fixing points and plugs straight into the system for immediate range extension.

BUY NOW FOR £2300.00

The Endura Mesh Clickfast Liner undershorts are the secret way to get a more comfortable ride if you want to wear looser cycling shorts. Just pop these liner shorts underneath your cycling shorts and the antibacterial pad cushions the blow.

They're compatible with Endura Clickfast baggy shorts and are held securely in place with press studs in the inner waistband.

Endura’s padded liner is made from stretchy fabric, giving you a close fit but still allowing you to move with ease. The material is quick-drying to prevent any soggy bottoms and the flatlock stitching is not only reinforcing but also prevents chafing. The shorts stay put thanks to silicone gripper elastic.

BUY NOW FOR £14.99

The SingleTrack Trouser has been a core part of Endura's range for years and is a statement of our dominance in the bulletproof trail pant arena with a no-nonsense aesthetic and seriously durable fabrics – indestructible garment engineering.

This version sees an improved on-bike fit with significant pre articulation and new tough stretch fabric to hold its position as THE go-to trail pant.

BUY NOW FOR £64.99