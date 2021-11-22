Tredz Cycles have some huge deals on this Black Friday where you can save up to 50% on some awesome products.

Tredz Cycles' Best 2021 Black Friday Cycling Deals Save up to 50%

If you're trying to escape your local weather forcast to go riding, this Saris Bones Ex 3-Bike Trunk Rack is a great way of transporting your bikes.

With the facilities to carry 3 bikes, this bike rack is perfect for a small family or a multi bike rider.

The Saris Bones Ex 3-Bike Trunk Rack has the largest compatibility of any trunk rack on the market – consult the Saris Fit Guide for approved fits.

20% off Saris Bones Ex 3-Bike Trunk Rack

Keeping safe is a must when MTB riding. This Black Friday, you can save a huge 46% on this Giro Fixture MTB Cycling Helmet.

This one size helmet has an adjustable head band that fits any head size between 54cm-61cm.

With Quick-Dry padding, this helmet is a great option for those harsher rainy conditions this winter.

46% off Giro Fixture MTB Cycling Helmet

On the topic of staying safe, it is vital to be able to see and be seen as the winter nights draw in. With 32% off this Cateye AMPP 400 & ViZ Bike Light Set, you can see and be seen for just £33.99.

The AMPP 400 is a rechargeable headlight reaching up to 400 lm.

With wide beam technology, this light provides excellent side visibility.

In this deal also comes the ViZ 150 rear light.

This rear light reaches 150 lm and is highly visable in the day light. Both of these lights also have various modes for your prefrence.

32% off Cateye AMPP 400 & ViZ Bike Light Set

If the weather is looking dry but it is still a bit cold out, a good windproof cycling jacket is a must.

This Endura Pro SL HC Windproof Cycling Jacket has 45% off this Black Friday.

Made from a high stretch, windproof fabric with a thermal lining, this Endura Pro SL HC Windproof Cycling Jacket is sure to keep you warm on your winter rides.

At the rear there is a triple pocket system in which one of them is a zipped security pocket.

There are also subtle black reflective details to ensure you are still seen on the roads.

45% off Endura Pro SL HC Windproof Cycling Jacket