Top 5 fans to keep you cool this summer!

Whether you are indoor training and need some cooling assistance or you are just in need of a new cooling device for your home, these 5 fans are an excellent option for you!

Ansio's Black Tower fan is a perfect blend of design, performance and quality. Made of durable ABS plastic, this tower fan provides cool air over a wide coverage area. The integrated carry handle makes it easy to carry.

Featuring a 3-speed setting- Low, Medium and High whilst also featuring 3 wind mode settings - Normal, Nature and Taper mode for your comfort and preference.

The timer function helps you to set up a time after which the fan will turn off automatically. This durable tower fan's timer operation allows control of up to 7.5 hrs of continuous cooling time which can be adjusted in increments of 0.5 hrs.

This tower fan has an easy-to-see digital display. The top-mounted control panel of the tower fan can either be operated manually or with the remote control that is provided (Batteries not included) The generous 1.75 m power cable allows convenient location of the fan. The fan boasts of a premium 45W motor and is RoHS, REACH and CE certified.

The size of the desk fan is: 5.23 inches. Although it is small the wind is powerful. The USB Desk Fan has 5 streamlined fan blades to reduce noise, reduce wind resistance and increase air supply area. Ideal for home, car, office, desktop, camping or travel, etc.

The wind direction can be changed as required. The desk fan can circulate indoor air and balance room temperature. The rotating fan cover extends the distance of the draft shield.

Unlike the traditional wind speed adjustment button, this USB desktop fan adjusts the wind speed through a 180-degree adjustable knob.

This fan is great if you are looking for something small, compact and powerful!

Featuring 4 wind modes, soft /cool /strong /natural, and powerful wind to keep you cool in summer.

This fan comes with a 7200mAh rechargeable battery which supports 2-16 hours wireless working time, available for outdoor use.

The Pro Breeze floor fan features a powerful 55W motor and a large 16” (40 cm) fan head that utilises 5 industry-leading ABS blades to produce a powerful cooling airflow.

Featuring 4 modes of operation including Natural, Night, Quiet and Normal modes, which also boasts 3 fan speed settings allowing this versatile electric fan to seamlessly meet all your summer cooling requirements.

The easy-to-use LED display and the remote control allow you to have complete control over freestanding fan modes of operation, fan speeds & the built-in 7.5 hr timer.

This electric fan is powered by a USB direct connection and used or powered by the built-in 7200mAh super large capacity battery. 5V USB safe charging, 4 hours full-charged, 5.5-23.5 hours working time depend on different speed, speed 1 for 23.5 hours, speeds 2 for 9.5 hours, speed 3 for 5.5 hours.

The cooling fan is 7.5"/19cm in diameter, with 4 gear wind speeds - breeze wind/soft wind/strong wind/natural wind mode, and the natural wind can be compared with the wind of pedestal fan, but super quiet with 30-40db, won’t disturb your work, sleep and rest.

Anti-slip silicone pad on the bottom of the base makes the fan more stable. The detachable front grille makes it easier to clean. Ideal for home, office and outdoor use. Can be both used as a floor fan and a desk fan, bring you the coolness of the whole summer.