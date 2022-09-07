Check out DealClinchers top deals from this week!

If you're looking for a new road frame with disc brake compatibility, check out this Ridley Fenix C Pureline Classic frameset!

Featuring a carbon frame means this bike is lightweight whilst maintaining a high level of strength at a low weight.

The unique diamond shape tubing creates reinforced edges for a robust frame with increased impact resistance.

While this frame expertly handles top competition, it is also perfectly suited for the part-time racer or recreational rider in terms of performance, comfort and cost.

64% off De Rosa King Carbon Road Frameset £1299.00 BUY NOW AT 64% OFF

If you're looking for a new road bike, this Vitus Vitesse EVO CRS eTap AXS Road Bike could be a great option for you!

Featuring the SRAM Force eTap AXS 12-Speed wireless electronic groupset, this bike is a pleasure to ride with ease in shifting gear and braking.

Furthermore, the Reynolds AR29 Tubeless Ready carbon wheels allow you to ride stress-free, knowing that you are better protected from punchers.

The sleek carbon frame keeps this bike light so you can fly past your opponents and dance up hills.

Also helping you dance up hills is the huge range of gears. The Vitesse has a total of 24 gears, making it a super versatile bike that is easy to ride over long distances with different levels of elevation.

25% off Vitus Vitesse EVO CRS eTap AXS Road Bike £3299.99 BUY NOW AT 25% OFF

If you're looking for some new super reliable road shoes, check out these Lake CX238s!

The Lake CX238s feature a 100% carbon fibre sole that creates a comfortable, lightweight and classy package.

At the upper, there is a full grain water resistant Ecco premium leather and mesh with hook lycra & outlast heel lining so your feet stay comfortable and dry.

Furthermore, the leather upper is sleek, has minimized stitching and is form fitting giving you a glove-like feel that over time makes a perfect match to your foot like nothing else. Helcor heel panel and rubber toe bumper helps protect the upper from scuffs and scratches.

Outlast temperature regulating heel and tongue lining offers a luxurious foot feel while maintaining a breathable, durable & firm grip on your foot.

These shoes also feature a BOA system. Allowing you to quickly adjust the fit of these shoes when on the go.

£84.01 off these Lake CX238 Road Shoes £185.99 SAVE £84.01 NOW

If you're looking to train more indoors but don't want to break the bank, this LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer is a good option for you.

With 6 levels of remote adjustable magnetic resistance, this turbo trainer provides variety to keep your indoor training exciting and enjoyable.

The LifeLine TT-01 cycle trainer can fit 26-inch mtb wheels, through to 700c road wheels. This versatility means you can set it up with your favourite build and be passionate about riding.

Combine the resistance dial mounts with your gears to make hill climbs more realistic.

If you are worried about space, don't worry. The LifeLine TT-01 folds down super small meaning you can pack it away when the weather is okay or even take it so you can warm up pre-race.

Connect it up to Zwift for more accuracy when training and also to add a competitive edge by competing against your friends online.

40% off this LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer £59.99 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

This week on eBay Bike Bargains we are checking out some awesome road bikes which you can get second-hand for a great price!

eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes BROWSE NOW

What to expect over the weekend:

32% off Wilier GTR Team Ultegra Road Bike £1299.00 BUY NOW AT 32% OFF