If you’re looking to pick up a bargain on brands like Castelli, Cube, Cinelli, Ale, Garmin and more, this is a great sale.

Wiggle has a big sale on right now, making it the perfect time to upgrade your kit. If you’ve been riding more over the past few months you might feel like you want to get a more aero jersey, some comfier shoes, or even a brand new bike.

The sale includes some massive brands, but we thought that we’d have a look through and pick out some of our highlights.

With Ineos becoming the Ineos Grenadiers (still funny), the old Ineos kit is being sold off.

While you might not want to advertise for Ineos, the Castelli kit is brilliant, so we’d highly recommend supporting your favourite Ineos rider with pride. Especially at 40% off!

Garmin’s Edge 830 boasts the latest tech and while 11% off isn’t the biggest discount, it’s still a great computer.

If you’re looking forward to winter and a bit of time on the turbo then 49% off this JetBlack smart trainer is a brilliant deal.

A new saddle is a great way to boost your comfort and Selle Italia has been making saddles for years. 60% off this SLR Flow saddle could see you transported to rear-end heaven.

