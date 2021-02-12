Save up to 50% in the Le Col Archive Sale

Le Col Archive Sale Use code extra20

Le Col is having a good old clear out of a small selection of their excellent clothing and there are some bargains to be had.

Before we pick out some of our highlights, make sure to add EXTRA20 as a discount code at the checkout. It doesn’t apply to all of the items in the archive sale, but it’ll get you an additional 20% off the sale price.

There is a selection of summer jerseys that would be an ideal purchase to get you ready for the nice weather that is hopefully just around the corner.

If you’re in need of kit for the current conditions, this Bahrain McLaren Pro Aqua Zero long sleeve jersey is a very good layering option with a little bit of rain protection built-in. Sizing is very limited, but it's a bargain if you take a size XS.

It also features a very bright design which will be handy on these dull winter days.

The women’s sale is a little more limited, but the Pro Therma jersey that is down to £90, with an extra £18 off when you use code EXTRA20, is a cracking deal.

About Le Col

Le Col was born from one pro-rider's push to create the best performance cycling apparel. Our founder, former GB cyclist Yanto Barker remains central to the development of Le Col kit. Putting his professional insight and hours of testing into every fine detail, it’s Yanto’s cycling expertise and pursuit of performance perfection that gives Le Col the leading edge.

Pro-cycling experience goes into the design of every detail of our kit. We have one of the widest testing and development networks in cycling, thanks to our professional teams constantly feeding back after testing, racing and winning in Le Col.

Le Col kit is produced in our own Italian factory in the shadow of Monte Grappa, offering us unparalleled quality and performance detailing on the clothing we produce.