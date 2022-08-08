Save 44% - DT Swiss P 1800 Spline 32 Disc Road Wheelset
If you're looking for a new wheelset that perfectly combines stiffness with width, this wheelset is a great option for you!
The DT Swiss P 1800 wheelset is complemented by a hub featuring DT Swiss' proven pawl system freehub as well as a high-end build with bladed spokes and elaborate aluminum nipples.
Furthermore, with a 32mm profile, you can get some slightly wider tires on these wheels which means more traction and more speed.
Coming in at a weight of just 1821g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you!
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.