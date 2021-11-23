If you are looking for a new initiative solution to monitor your body temperature, check out these CORE products with 20% off.

Save 20% on CORE Products this Black Friday Save 20%

CORE is the only wearable non-invasive, continuous, and accurate Core Body Temperature monitoring solution.

Being waterproof up to 1.5m, you can use CORE in various different settings and exercises.

CORE simply connects to your device via Bluetooth BLE or ANT making it extremely easy for you to get statistics when training.

This device is super compact with the dimentions being 50mm x 40mm x 8.35mm. Weighing a total of 12 grams.

CORE is not medCE or FDA certified and must not be used for medical nor diagnostic purposes.

About CORE

The CORE Body Temperature Sensor is an easy-to-use, wearable device that uses Swiss-Made sensor technology and can monitor and deliver real-time, accurate core body temperature data.

Behind CORE is greenTEG AG, a Zurich based technology business who have been developing this technology for many years and already supply the photonics industry and the medical sector.

CORE uses our innovative thermal energy transfer sensor and you can learn more about how it works to measures the energy transfer and to monitor.