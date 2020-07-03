Save £329 on Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1 Road Bike 2020

Giant's TCR series is a stalwart of both the local and pro race scene.

The frames are comfortable, lightweight, stiff and most importantly for racers and sportive riders on a budget, you get great performance for your money.

This TCR Advanced Pro 1 model gets you a carbon frame with Giant’s carbon tubeless-ready wheels and an Ultegra R8000 drivetrain.

It is a brilliant package for the money and results in a lightweight bike that is super stiff, perfect for heading into the hills.

We see the TCR being used by a wide range of racers, from the weekend club run riders, to those tackling massive sportives and there are loads of racers that use the TCR right through the ranks.

About Giant

Giant was founded in 1972 with a mission: to create better bikes and improve the cycling experience. From the very start, innovation and manufacturing expertise set us apart.

It began with our lightweight chromoly frames. Giant's ability to produce high-quality bikes at an affordable price allowed more riders to experience cycling in a whole new way. Since then, Giant has pioneered advancements in both aluminium and composite engineering. We introduced the first affordable carbon fibre bike, the Cadex 980 C, and revolutionised high-performance road bikes with our Compact Road Design. In mountain biking, Giant's Maestro Suspension established a new level of performance for off-road riding and racing.

Over the last four decades, Giant has grown well beyond its manufacturing roots to become the world's leading brand of quality bicycles and gear. With more than 12,000 retail partners worldwide, we aim to inspire adventure in all riders, from casual to competitive.

Giant bikes win world championships. They win design awards, too. But most importantly, they win the hearts of riders who choose to make cycling a part of their lives. We support that choice. We think it makes the world a better place.

