Fancy a little bit of help on those off-road adventures? This Voodoo Zobop has £299.90 off in Haldford's super festive Christmas sale!

Save £299.90 on this Voodoo Zobop E-Shimano Full Suspension Electric Mountain Bike £2699.10 SAVE £299.90

The Voodoo Zobop is the perfect balance of performance, agility, strength, and comfort. Providing the performance is a 504Wh battery paired to a Shimano Steps E7000 motor, delivering high-torque power that will last for up to 60 miles.

To support the sophisticated motor and battery system, the Voodoo Zobop E-Shimano Full Suspension Electric Mountain Bike comes with a smart control system (BMS) that protects the battery from overheating, short-circuiting, or overcharging.

The system has 4 varying assistance modes (BOOST, TRAIL, ECO, OFF, WALK), depending on your requirements, as well as time, battery charge indicator, speed, distance covered, total mileage, and cadence.

The Alloy full suspension frame with Rock Shox Monarch RT rear suspension shock underpins the strength and comfort. Front suspension comes in the form of Rock Shox Recon RL forks (with 150mm travel) that will help you maintain control for that extra edge over challenging trails.

Save £299.90 on this Voodoo Zobop E-Shimano Full Suspension Electric Mountain Bike £2699.10 SAVE £299.90

About Voodoo

VooDoo was founded in 1994 by a diverse group of cyclists from many backgrounds in design, racing, retail and business. Our mission is to create an unparalleled bicycle brand that captures the essence of the mountain, transforming each rider into a fearless spirit.