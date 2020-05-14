Save £175 on this Boardman HYB 8.9E Electric Hybrid Bike

Looking to tackle a slightly longer or hillier commute? This would be a great bike for the job.

Riding a bike daily can be an absolutely brilliant way to get fitter while also getting yourself to work at a fraction of the price of using public transport.

Boardman’s HYB 8.9E is an electric hybrid bike that offers pedalling assistance up to 25kph.

The Fazua 250Wh motor provides a hefty 60Nm of torque. That’s ideal for carrying heavier loads, like full panniers, up steep hills.

The 250Wh battery is removable. Firstly, you get very good range during general riding. The ability to remove the battery means that it’s also very easy to recharge and you won’t have to have power where you store your bike.

The bike provides three levels of assistance, which you can adjust to extend the range when riding on the flat or give maximum assistance on the hills.

The frame provides a comfortable riding position and it has mounts for both mudguards and a pannier rack. That makes it ideal for commuting all year round.

Shimano provides the gearing with its Deore 10-speed MTB rear mech. Hydraulic disc brakes and 160mm rotors round out an excellent build for the money.

Boardman HYB 8.9E Electric Hybrid Bike £2074.00 Save £175

About Boardman

It all began in 1981 when a 13-year-old Chris Boardman turned up to a local 10-mile time trial in cut-off jeans and on a recycled bike. This was the first race that started a meteoric rise first through the Amateur and then Professional ranks culminating in Olympic, World and Tour De France stage and Yellow Jersey victories.

Throughout this rise from humble beginnings to legendary status Chris not only pushed his body to its limits but through his restless curiosity, pursuit of perfection and cutting edge technology also the machines and products he was using.

Nothing highlights this philosophy more than the Hour Record. Before the very best of the current Professional ranks attacked the hour record, resulting in Bradley Wiggins achieving 54.526Km, Chris Boardman pushed his body and machine beyond what was considered possible and achieved an incredible 56.375km.

Following his career as a rider Chris applied his knowledge, experience and philosophy to the new generation of Olympians through his role as R&D director at British Cycling. This position led to Chris overseeing the product used by the riders competing in the 2008 Olympics and the record-breaking 2012 games in London.

About Cycle Republic

On December the 12th we opened our first store at Euston Tower, London. The 3000 sq. ft shop is packed with the latest bikes, clothing, accessories and parts. In an industry first, courtesy bikes are made available to customers whose bikes are in the workshop for an extended period of time.

2015 saw us open our first shops outside London, with new locations in Norwich, Manchester, Bristol, and Nottingham alongside three new shops in the capital. Alongside store expansion, our product range continues to grow with the addition of the likes of Haibike.

In an extremely busy year, we launched a brand-new transactional website, offered customers an additional payment type, with the introduction of Cyclescheme, all whilst continuing to add to our bikes and accessories categories. Bloomsbury, Fenchurch, Purley and Leeds open their doors for the first time.

We’re delighted to become stockists of premium, Italian road brand Wilier Triestina. Scott road, mountain, electric and hybrid bikes also become available to cyclists. We ink a deal to retail BMC bikes from Autumn 2019.