Saddleback: £1101 off Stages SB20 Smart Bike Indoor Trainer

Whether you’re smashing it hard in a Peloton HIIT session or riding with friends in Zwift, the Stages SB20 Smart Bike is the ultimate indoor trainer.

£1101 off Stages SB20 Smart Bike Indoor Trainer £1699.00 SAVE £1101 NOW!

The Stages SB20 is designed to bring that on-road feel, into your home making it perfect for avoiding those harsh weather conditions that winter brings.

A combination of the 23kg freewheeling flywheel, electronic shifting and resistance of up to 2,200 watts give the Stages SB20 a real-road feel.

You can quickly and easily connect the Stages SB20 directly to Zwift, Peloton Sufferfest, Rouvy and other apps via Bluetooth, ANT+, FE-C and FTMS protocols so you can keep an eye on your statistics and race against your friends so you don't miss out on any of the competitivity of racing.

Review: Stages SB20 Smart Bike Indoor Trainer

This indoor trainer is truly versatile. Boasting easy height and fore-aft adjustment on saddle and bars plus four crank length positions ensures it fits any rider.

Gates Carbon belt drive allows you to ride without worrying about any form of maintenance. Furthermore, the super-robust frame design proven and tested in gyms around the globe to ensure what you are getting is top quality.

Keeping a close eye on your statistics is a great way of seeing where you are struggling in your training. With the Stages SB20 Smart Bike Indoor Trainer you will be gaining data such as individual leg power measurement with +/- 1.5% accuracy.

Meanwhile, two USB charging ports keep your devices juiced up during your ride, and an integrated adjustable tablet holder makes it easy to see the action.