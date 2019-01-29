Ribble's January Sale - Up to 56% off Sale Bikes

Use Code JANSALE35 for extra cash off

Ribble's huge range of sale bikes includes some great entry-level options through to race machines.

Ribble January Bike Sale See all the bikes

Their SL bike, one of the best bikes of 2018 is down to £909.35 with a full Shimano 105 groupset and Mavic Aksium wheels.

It'd make a great road bike for heading into the hills and we'd say that it'd be perfect for the odd race too.

At the other end of the spectrum is the 7005 Audux, a legend of winter bikes thanks to its excellent geometry and robust mile-crushing performance.

It's built around a threaded bottom bracket and has space for 25mm tyres, making it perfect for getting out in the worst weather.

This one comes with a Shimano Sora groupset and costs only £324.35 with code JANSALE35

There are loads of bikes in the sale, click here to see them all!