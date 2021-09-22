Ribble Takeover - Ready to Ride Bikes

Ribble is one of the UK’s leading bike manufacturers and their machines consistently perform well when reviewed over on road.cc thanks to their designs that offer plenty of great features. Ribble offers a huge range of bikes, covering everything from town bikes that will help you to cut your car use, to aero race bikes that you’ll find at the front end of professional races such as the Tour of Britain.

There is no saving here, but these are all bikes that you can actually get your hands on in good time. We’ve started with the bikes that you can be riding within 7 days and gone through to those that will be with you within a couple of months. If you’d like to see all of Ribble’s best availability bikes, you can do so via this link.

Right, let’s crack on with some of our highlights from in-stock bikes.

One of the biggest areas of growth that we’ve seen within cycling here in the UK in the past year or two is new riders that are after a bike that they can get out on for a leisurely ride and then also use for commuting duties as we steadily head back to the office.

Ribble’s Hybrid AL, with its mounts for mudguards and a rack, hydraulic disc brakes and 40mm Schwalbe tyres is perfect for the job.

As cycle commuters ourselves, we can really appreciate the need for full-length mudguards. They are a massive help when riding to work on a daily basis because they help to keep your clothes and shoes dry. Let’s be honest, no one wants to sit around in wet jeans all day!

At £999, this bike will also qualify for a range of cycle to work schemes, so you can save a bit of money too.

Ribble Hybrid AL SRAM NX £999.00 Buy now

Another bike that could be making you smile from ear to ear within 7 days is this hardtail mountain bike.

The Ribble HT 725 SRAM SX Eagle boasts 150mm of travel from the RockShox Recon Silver RL fork which, when combined with the ride quality of steel and the brilliant Maxxis Minion tyres, should see you firmly planted to the trail.

Hardtail bikes are also really nice for pedalling, so this bike is ideally suited for a full day of riding when you don’t want to or haven’t got access to an uplift.

Ribble HT 725 SRAM SX Eagle £1599.00 buy now

Moving on to bikes that you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer for, this R872 will be ready to be sent to you on the 27th of September.

The R872 is one of Ribble’s longer-running designs and it is still massively popular thanks to its balanced geometry that is sporty rather than an all-out racer. This bike will allow you to tuck down in the drops on faster sections, but still keep you comfortable when you’re taking things a bit easier.

Shimano’s Tiagra 10-speed groupset is a cracking choice in our opinion. The quality of this groupset has increased massively in the past few years, leaving you with slick shifting that, with a bottom gear of 34x32, will get you up the steepest hills.

Ribble R872 Tiagra £1099.00 buy now

Some things are so good that they’re worth waiting for and we’d say that this Endurance SL R is worth the wait until 5th November (correct at time of publishing) for it to be dispatched.

Ok, that is a bit of a wait, and the anticipation as you count down the days might be too much, but once you get this bike, you’ll be very pleased.

The Endurance SL R is Ribble’s lightest all-around race bike. The lightweight design is also very comfortable which keeps you a little bit fresher over the course of a ride. For racers, that means having a bit more punch for that final dash to the line. But for us regular riders, it should just leave you with the extra energy needed to drag yourself over the final climb of the day.

This Ultegra Di2 build is really well thought out, but if you’d like to upgrade anything, such as the wheels, you can do so through Ribble’s Bike Builder.

Ribble Endurance SL R Di2 £3299.00 buy now

Remember, if you'd like to see all of Ribble's best availability bikes, click here