Muc-Off Takeover - Nano Tech Cleaner & Matt Finish Detailer Bundle

The winter has been grim for you and your bike. Get your trusty steed back to showroom condition with this excellent bundle.

Who else is fed up of cleaning their bike? Yep, we are too. And it’s even worse for those of us that ride cyclocross.

Winter riding can be rather harsh on your bike and it’s components. Apart from the aesthetics, having a clean bike can also help to prevent premature wear of expensive components. We speak from experience, snapping a chain in the middle of nowhere in the rain is no fun at all.

Cleaning and maintaining a road bike is actually really straightforward and having the right tools for the job will make the process much quicker.

Muc-Off’s NanoTech cleaner is one of the products that is always found in our cleaning kit. It’s easy to spray onto the bike immediately after a ride and does its job while we run a bucket of soapy water and make a cup of tea.

When you come back to clean the bike, half of the work is already done.

Once clean, getting that perfect showroom finish on a matt paint scheme is especially tricky. Muc-Off’s Matt Finish Detailer makes it simple. Just spray on to a clean, dry bike, wipe with a microfibre cloth and leave to dry.

You can pick up both of these products in a bundle for £15.

About Muc-Off

It all started way back when Right Said Fred were too sexy for their shirts and Downhill wasn’t even part of the World Cup. Yep, way back in 1991 Rex and Marilyn Trimnell got things started with X-Lite UK.Fast-forward to 2016 and Muc-Off is now the go-to brand for top riders and racers from the likes of Team Sky to Atherton Racing. And, in case you haven’t noticed, we do a bit more than our original pink cleaner these days.