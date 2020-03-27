Merlin Takeover - Zipp, Colnago, Castelli, Fizik & more
Merlin Cycles are back for another packed Takeover. This one is loaded with some massive discounts on big brands. We’ve got some very tasty race wheels, a dreamy Colnago frameset and clothing from Castelli and Fizik.
30% off Zipp 404 NSW Carbon Clincher Tubeless Wheelset
These deep race wheels will be perfect for smashing those sprint KoMs and cheating the wind on the chaingang.
A 58mm deep rim helps to cut through the air and they’re stiff too, for excellent power transfer.
The clincher rims are tubeless ready and come with Zipp’s latest braking surface for top-end stopping power.
33% off Merlin Malt-G1X Apex 1 Gravel Bike – 2020
It's not surprising that Merlin are advertising this as such a versatile bike. The aluminium frame gets a great component package to make a great bike at a sensible price.
Gearing is low with a 42T 1X chainset paired with the 11-42T cassette. That should see you up pretty much everything and will keep you moving quickly on road rides.
26% off Colnago C64 Disc Internal Frameset
This beautiful road frameset features the legendary Mapei paintwork and internal cable routing.
If you’re thinking of building up a new road bike, this would be a fantastic way to start.
There’s space in the frame for 28mm tyres and with flat mount disc brakes, this is a modern road frame with loads of heritage.
40% off Castelli Puro 3 Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey
This long sleeve jersey is brilliant for cooler days.
It can simply be worn over a standard jersey and thanks to the excellent breathability, you can wear it under a rain jacket should the rain start to fall.
40% off Fizik Aria R3 Road Shoes
The Aria R3 is Fizik’s second-tier offering and for us mere mortals, they’re perfect.
You get a stiff carbon sole paired with a well-ventilated upper.
The dual Boa dial setup ensures that you get even retention pressure down the foot.
54% off Shimano ST-R785 Di2 Hydraulic Disc Brake STI's & BR-R785 Disc Brakes
They might be a few years old now, but the R785 shifters have been working flawlessly on our CX bikes for years and they still work brilliantly.
Paired with the post-mount R785 callipers, you’ve got a setup that is perfect for a road, gravel of cyclocross build.
41% off Lizard Skins DSP Bar Tape 2.5mm - Black
Our favourite tape is down to a brilliant price.
Lizard Skins DSP take is perfect for getting a comfortable grip on the bars in any weather.
This is the 2.5mm version which gives you great cushioning on rough tarmac.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.