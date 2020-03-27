Merlin Takeover - Zipp, Colnago, Castelli, Fizik & more

Merlin Cycles are back for another packed Takeover. This one is loaded with some massive discounts on big brands. We’ve got some very tasty race wheels, a dreamy Colnago frameset and clothing from Castelli and Fizik.

Zipp 404 NSW Wheels £1875.00 buy now at 30% off

These deep race wheels will be perfect for smashing those sprint KoMs and cheating the wind on the chaingang.

A 58mm deep rim helps to cut through the air and they’re stiff too, for excellent power transfer.

The clincher rims are tubeless ready and come with Zipp’s latest braking surface for top-end stopping power.

Merlin Malt-G1X Apex 1 Gravel Bike 2020 £999.00 Buy now at 33% off

It's not surprising that Merlin are advertising this as such a versatile bike. The aluminium frame gets a great component package to make a great bike at a sensible price.

Gearing is low with a 42T 1X chainset paired with the 11-42T cassette. That should see you up pretty much everything and will keep you moving quickly on road rides.

Colnago Frameset Sale Save up to 26%

This beautiful road frameset features the legendary Mapei paintwork and internal cable routing.

If you’re thinking of building up a new road bike, this would be a fantastic way to start.

There’s space in the frame for 28mm tyres and with flat mount disc brakes, this is a modern road frame with loads of heritage.

Castelli Puro 3 Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey £60.00 buy now at 40% off

This long sleeve jersey is brilliant for cooler days.

It can simply be worn over a standard jersey and thanks to the excellent breathability, you can wear it under a rain jacket should the rain start to fall.

Fizik Aria R3 Road Shoes £159.00 Buy now at 40% off

The Aria R3 is Fizik’s second-tier offering and for us mere mortals, they’re perfect.

You get a stiff carbon sole paired with a well-ventilated upper.

The dual Boa dial setup ensures that you get even retention pressure down the foot.

Shimano R785 Di2 Hydraulic Shifters + Brakes £229.99 Buy now at 54% off

They might be a few years old now, but the R785 shifters have been working flawlessly on our CX bikes for years and they still work brilliantly.

Paired with the post-mount R785 callipers, you’ve got a setup that is perfect for a road, gravel of cyclocross build.

Lizard Skins DSP 2.5mm Bar Tape £19.99 Save up to 41%

Our favourite tape is down to a brilliant price.

Lizard Skins DSP take is perfect for getting a comfortable grip on the bars in any weather.

This is the 2.5mm version which gives you great cushioning on rough tarmac.