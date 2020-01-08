Merlin Takeover - Wilier, Castelli, Vision, Shimano and more

It’s the first Merlin Takeover of 2020 and they’re starting the new decade with a bang.

They’ve got some cracking deals on brands like Wilier, Castelli, 3T, Muc-Off and loads more. Let’s get straight to the deals.

Wilier Montegrappa 105 2.0 Road Bike £729.00 Buy now at 33 off

Let’s kick off the year with an ‘entry-level’ bike that punches well above its price tag.

Wilier’s Montegrappa is perfect for stepping into the world of road bikes and when we started cycling, it would have been unimaginable to have such fantastic components at this price.

Shimano’s R7000 105 groupset is fabulous, offing smooth shifting and powerful braking.

Castelli Stelvio T-Shirt £12.50 Buy now at 50% off

Looking for some cycling-inspired off the bike clothing? Castelli’s t-shirts are comfortable and fit brilliantly.

This one comes in a range of nice colours while the 60% cotton construction will keep you comfortable in warmer weather.

Vision Trimax 40 Carbon Disc Road Wheelset £429.00 Buy now at 51% off

This alloy/carbon disc-specific wheelset would make a great upgrade for a road, CX, or even gravel bike.

The centre-lock hubs are laced with straight pull aero bladed spokes for a fast and stiff setup.

A 40mm rim depth offers a little aero advantage while keeping the weight down.

3T Strada Pro Aero Road Bike £2150.00 Buy now at 56% off

We featured this brilliant 1X-specific road bike last week but we just had to mention it again.

It’s a great bike to ride and with this whopping discount, it won’t break the bank.

This one comes in a lovely metallic blue design.

Muc-Off C3 Ceramic Dry Lube £4.99 Buy now at 52% off

While we might be stuck firmly in winter still, the spring is fast approaching and with it, some drier weather.

We’re big fans of ceramic lube and Muc-Off’s C3 stuff is really good.

If picks up less dust than wet lube, so provided the roads are dry, your chain should stay cleaner for longer.

Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ £19.99 Buy now at 50% off

The Rubino Pro has long been one of Vittoria’s best-sellers.

Quite simply, this is because these tyres are great value, providing solid performance at a very good price.

If you’re looking for a reliable training tyre for high miles, this is a very good choice.

Shimano RC7 SPD-SL Road Shoes £99.95 Buy now at 41% off

Shimano’s RC7 shoes borrow a lot of technology from Shimano’s top-tier shoes and as a result, you’ve got a lightweight, race-ready shoe at a sensible price.

The shoes feature a lightweight synthetic upper and a Boa IP1 dial for closure.

A lightweight carbon sole provides a stiff base for power transfer and all-day comfort.

Shimano RP3 SPD-SL Shoes £49.99 Buy now at 47% off

You can still spend less on shoes and if your riding style is more relaxed then the RP3 will be perfect.

At under fifty quid, these are a brilliant bargain.

Time Osmos 15 Road Cycling Shoes £199.00 Buy now at 40% off

The road.cc reviewers loved the Time Osmos shoes and at this price, they’re hard to beat.

These pro-level race shoes are designed to be lightweight and cool in hot weather.

A double Boa dial system allows you to perfectly tune the retention pressure across the top of the foot. That makes them really comfortable too.

Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag £199.00 Buy now at 48% off

It’s about this time of year that we start looking forward to some warm weather riding as we’re already pretty fed up with winter.

If you’re jetting off on a cycling holiday then you’ll need to transport your bike safely. A good bike bag will protect your pride and joy from bumps in transit.

Merlin’s Elite Travel Bike Bag is easy to pack and will roll up when you need to store it.