Merlin Takeover - Wilier, Castelli, Northwave, Lazer, Met

Merlin Cycles are back with another packed Takeover and this one features massive frameset savings along with some great helmets.

Wilier GTR Team 105 Road Bike Without Wheels £1149.00 Buy now at 32% off

The GTR PRO is supplied with a full Shimano 105 R7000 groupset, Wilier handlebar and stem, Vittoria Zaffiro tyres and a Selle Italia saddle as well as all the parts in between. All you need to do is add wheels!

It’s a great offer if, like many of us, you’ve already got a nice pair of wheels that would suit this bike perfectly.

Argon 18 E-117 Tri Frameset - 2020 £1149.00 Buy now at 38% off

If you like a bit of competition, but the potential for danger in road races is too much for you, not to mention the cost, then time trialling might be right up your street.

To challenge the fastest riders, you’ll need a proper TT frame and this Argon 18 is a great option for a ground-up build.

Prorace Cross Alu Cyclocross Frameset £139.00 Buy now at 65% off

While the World Championships this weekend spells the end of the cyclocross season, this time of year is a great chance to pick up a bargain of cyclocross equipment.

While disc brakes are great, they’re not essential and a cantilever frameset is a great way to build up a cheap cyclocross bike.

This Prorace frame comes with a carbon fork and semi-internal cable routing.

Merlin Cordite SL Ultegra Road Bike £899.00 Buy now at 40% off

If going uphill is what you like and you’re keen on chasing those Strava KoMs, then a lightweight bike is what you’ll want.

This Merlin Cordite SL is a re-sprayed Ridley Helium, one of the best climbing bikes of all time.

It comes with a mix of Ultegra and 105 11-speed components, Forza finishing kit and wheels.

Merlin Malt-G1X Apex 1 Gravel Bike 2020 £999.00 Buy now at 33% off

The Merlin Malt-G1X is a bike that road.cc absolutely loved.

Stu said that it is “a fun and stable bike on the gravel backed up with a decent frame and a quality spec list for the money”.

If you want to mix a bit of gravel into your weekend rides then this is a great option.

Lazer Bullet Aero Helmet £99.00 Buy now at 50% off

Designed for maximum wind-cheating in road races, the Bullet offers the option of being fully aero or slightly vented.

The central portion of the helmet slides back from the fully closed position to open the vents. This is great if you’re racing in particularly warm conditions, or heading uphill.

Met Rivale Road Helmet £74.00 Buy now at 38% off

Met’s Rivale helmet is a comfortable option that doesn’t cost a huge amount at this discounted price.

The open vents suck in air, making this a great helmet for general riding and racing in the summer.

There’s a huge range of colours and sizes available, so you can match this with your favourite kit.

Northwave Extreme GT Road Shoes £99.00 Buy now at 52% off

A pair of high-end carbon shoes doesn’t need to be uncomfortable and Northwave is a great brand for people with slightly wider feet.

If you’ve tried the classic Italian brands like Sidi and found them to be too narrow, then Northwave might just be the shoe for you.

This, the Extreme GT model features a stiff carbon sole that fits standard 3-bolt cleats and 4-bolt Speedplay cleats too.

A Northwave SLW2 dial takes care of closure.

Castelli 3T XPDTN 3 Cycling Jersey £37.50 Buy now at 50% off

Castelli has collaborated with 3T to design a range of gravel/adventure cycle clothing and this jersey looks brilliant.

The cut is more relaxed than Castelli’s road range, so if you’ve not got a racing snake upper body, this jersey should be much more comfortable.

The lightweight fabric and full-length zipper help to keep you cool on hot days and there are 3 rear pockets for storing snacks and ride essentials.

Supra RFC 45 Elite Dark Carbon Road Wheels £559.00 Buy now at 41% off

These carbon clinchers balance aero and climbing performance with easy handling in the wind.

For many riders, super-deep rims are a bit of a handful when the wind picks up. So having something that offers a good speed improvement over shallow wheels, but still handles wheel is the best compromise.