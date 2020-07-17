Merlin Takeover - TT Special Featuring Zipp, Giro, Castelli & More

Bike racing is back on British roads in the form that us Brits do best, the humble time trial. Merlin has all the gear that you’ll need to get yourself ready to race against the clock with a number of excellent TT framesets, helmets and go-faster kit to shave off those seconds.

So trois, deux, un. Go!

ProRace Sphinx TT Carbon Frameset £999.00 buy now at 60% off

While you can ride time trials on your road bike, there’s nothing as fast as a specific TT rig.

This ProRace features deep tube shape, aggressive geometry and hidden brakes to help you to cut through the wind.

The integrated front end is included, helping you to get your front end as small as possible while still being relatively comfortable.

Wilier Crono TT Carbon Frameset £1599.00 Buy now at 47% off

Another great option for building up your own TT bike is this Crono frameset for Italian brand Wilier.

The frameset is set up for direct mount brakes for more powerful braking. That’s great if you’re riding more technical courses.

2020 Argon 18 E-117 Tri Frameset £1149.00 Buy now at 38% off

This Argon-18 frameset is actually designed for triathlons.

As a result, it isn’t UCI compliant, though that really doesn’t matter when racing most TTs in the UK.

The carbon frameset comes with integrated brakes along with storage for hydration and nutrition.

Zipp Super 9 Disc Carbon Clincher Rear Wheel £1449.00 buy now at 30% off

Zipp’s Super 9 Disc wheel is one of the most common on the TT scene and for good reason.

This disc is super fast and very stiff, the two things that you want when racing against the clock.

A clincher wheel, it is easy to set up with a fast tyre. We’d recommend a latex inner tube to save a few watts.

Zipp 808 NSW Carbon Tubeless Front Wheel £875.00 buy now at 30% off

Matching a rear disc wheel with a deep front wheel will help you to be as speedy as possible.

The 808 is an 82mm deep tubeless-ready carbon wheel designed for the fastest rides. While we wouldn’t advise riding one on a gusty day, it is well behaved in light wind.

Giro Aerohead Ultimate MIPS Aero Tri Helmet £275.00 buy now at 47% off

As one of the first things to hit the wind, your head needs to be covered by something slippery.

Giro’s Aerohead is apparently rather quick if you believe the data. Constructed with a TeXtreme carbon fiber outer and a wraparound visor, the helmet gives a distinctive look.

That said, Giro reckons that it has the speed to offset the looks.

Catlike Chrono Aero WT Road Cycling Helmet £79.00 buy now at 58% off

While the Giro might be fast, it is certainly expensive.

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable then the Catlike Chrono comes in at under £80.

MET Drone Time Trial Helmet £167.50 Buy now at 38% off

MET’s Drone TT lid is a long tail design that is suitable for riders that can lock their head into position for the duration of the race.

MET reckons that the long tail smooths airflow over the shoulders. You’ll just need to get your position dialled to take advantage of this.

Castelli Free Sanremo 2 Short Sleeve Speed Suit £126.00 buy now at 26% off

Castelli’s Free Sanremo 2 short sleeve speed suit is excellent, combining speed with masses of comfort that you don’t usually get in a speed suit.

While it might not be as fast as a full-on TT skinsuit, the Sanremo 2 is mega comfy so you could use this for road races as well.