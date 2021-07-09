Merlin Takeover - Tour de France Deals from Shimano, Kask, Continental & more

Merlin Cycles are here for another packed takeover. This one features some big discounts on Shimano brakes and given how tricky it is to find any Shimano stock right now, the savings are even more impressive!

Kask Protone Helmet £149.00 Buy now at 25% off

We see a load of these helmets at races, the Protone offers riders a bit of an aero gain without the sweaty head of a full aero lid.

The helmet features large frontal vents that channel air over the head and out of large exhaust vents.

The back section of the helmet has a closed-off section to aid smooth airflow. Internally, the padding is made from a Coolmax material and it doesn't hold as much sweat as previous Kask helmets.

Shimano Ultegra R8000 Brake Calipers - Pair £69.95 Buy now at 53% off

Getting new brake callipers is a great way of improving the power of your braking.

Over time, lots of road gunk will work its way into a set of callipers, resulting in a heavy set of brakes. Now, you can strip and rebuild a calliper, but it takes an evening, a vice and a lot of patience.

You've also got a good chance of ruining a set of callipers, then not having any brakes at all. We've been using these brakes for a few years and they are smooth and powerful with easily replaceable pads.

Dura-Ace 9100 Brakes £164.99 Buy now at 48% off

The latest Dura-Ace rim brakes are a really fabulous set of callipers. They are light throughout the lever stroke, allowing you to generate power easily.

Brakes are one of the easiest components to swap out, you'll usually just need a 5mm Allen key and a dab of grease.

This brilliant price bring the pair down to the RRP of just one calliper! While you're swapping out the callipers, we'd highly recommend doing the cabling too.

Continental GP5000 Twin Pack with Free Tubes £73.00 Buy now at 39% off

This is a brilliant bundle deal on an excellent set of tyres that also included free tubes!

The GP5000 are the latest offering from Continental and from what we've heard, they're fabulous.

David Arthur loved the tubeless version and we've heard great things about the wet weather grip from riders using them in local races.

You also get free inner tubes, making this an incredible bundle deal.

Fulcrum Racing 3 DB Wheelset £389.99 Get up to 37% off

The general trend in wheel and tyre choice amongst road riders these days is to go for something a bit wider and this is something that Fulcrum has spotted and reacted to with the latest version of their Racing 3 DB wheels.

We'd advise going for the 25mm or 28mm option when you’re buying tyres for these wheels as the comfort gains are brilliant with no speed sacrifice.

This Fulcrum Racing 3 DB wheelset rolls on disc-specific hubs that have centre-lock rotor mounts. The aluminium hubs feature oversize flanges and classic cup and cone bearings for smooth rolling and easy maintenance.

Vittoria Elusion 30 Carbon Clincher Road Wheelset £525.00 Buy now at 42% off

One of the best upgrades that you can make to a road bike is going from aluminium to carbon wheels.

They’re generally seen as the first big upgrade to make, but you don’t have to drop a silly amount of money to get a pair.

These Vittoria wheels offer impressive value at this price and the 30mm Depp carbon rim will give to a little aero help while maintaining clam handling in windy conditions.

Merlin RC2 Road Bike Shoes £53.60 buy now at 33% off

If you're after a simple set of cycling shoes with the option to use either 3-bolt or 2-bolt cleats then these Merlin shoes look like a bargain.

The shoes get a rigid nylon sole that is well vented for comfort during the warmer summer days. It has grippers on the heel and toe that help when walking on slippery cafe floors.

The top of the shoe is made from durable synthetic leather with mesh panels to further aid breathability. The closure is taken care of by a Rollkin dial with a velcro strap for the toe box.

Campagnolo H11 Carbon Ultra Torque 11-Speed Chainset £229.00 Buy now at 61% off

We’ll round out this week’s takeover with a massive saving on Campag’s lovely chainset.

Possibly one of the best components that Campagnolo make is their carbon chainsets.

The exposed carbon is just stunning and the design is flowing, without the harsh angles of Shimano. For purists, this is the chainset to get.