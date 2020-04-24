Merlin Takeover - Shimano, Fizik, Pinarello, Deda, Sidi, Abus

Merlin Cycles are back with another brilliant takeover and this one is packed with components that would make the perfect upgrade.

Shimano GRX RX810 1x11 Disc Brake Set £349.00 Buy now at 42% off

If you’ve got a gravel bike and you’ve been using standard road shifters and callipers on it then switching to Shimano’s Gravel-specific GRX with give you better hood ergonomics for off-road riding.

The set includes the 1X-specific shifters and flat-mount callipers.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Chainset £299.95 Save up to 40%

While there aren’t many times you’ll need to change your whole crankset, you might be looking to switch over to shorter or longer cranks.

Riders do this for a number of reasons. Some think that a change will give them more power. Others might be looking for a comfort boost or to alleviate a fit issue.

Shimano’s Dura-Ace crankset is their lightest. There’s a choice here of a few sizes and lengths at the great price of £299.95.

Fizik Cyrano R3 Aluminium Road Handlebar £48.95 Buy now at 44% off

A new handlebar is another great way to alter the fit of your road bike.

A modern bar like this one from Fizik offers a short and shallow fit, making it easier for you to access the drops.

Pinarello Gan Disc QR Road Frameset £1099.00 buy now at 58% off

A frameset change is certainly a big one and buying a frame is also a great way of building up a bike exactly how you want it.

This Pinarello Gan Disc features quick-release dropouts. While many are switching over to thru-axles, disc wheelsets can still be found with QR end caps.

The carbon frame is perfect for building into a relaxed, yet still very speedy road bike.

Deda Zero 100 Road Stem £34.99 Buy now at 44% off

While we do love adjusting our position on the bike, it can be quite costly if you buy the wrong sized stem.

Deda’s Zero is not only brilliant value, but it also performs very well too, making it a great buy.

The black on black design looks very subtle and at 126g, it’s nice and lightweight too.

Sidi Genius 7 Shadow Road Cycling Shoes £85.00 Buy now at 50% off

Sidi’s Genius 7 Shadow shoes are based around a carbon-reinforced nylon sole and feature a classic ratchet closure system.

Merlin have loads of sizes in the black and the white and with a price tag of just £85, we can see these being incredibly popular.

Abus Ultimate 420 & Cable D Bike Lock £31.99 Buy now at 42% off

It seems that bike thefts have been in the news a lot lately which is not something we ever want to hear about.

This Abus Ultimate 420 is designed for locking up good quality bikes in medium theft risk areas.

The D-lock comes with a cable that makes securing your bike to a fixed object much easier.

Selle Italia SLR TM Manganese Road Saddle £39.95 Buy now at 60% off

If you’re not sitting comfortably on the bike then chances are you won’t be riding far.

What fits one person might not suit the next, so we’d urge you to try a number of saddles to find what works for you.

This saddle from Selle Italia offers a flat base for riders that like to move around a bit.