Merlin Takeover - Shimano, Fizik, Pinarello, Deda, Sidi, Abus
Merlin Cycles are back with another brilliant takeover and this one is packed with components that would make the perfect upgrade.
42% off Shimano GRX RX810 1x11 Disc Brake Set
If you’ve got a gravel bike and you’ve been using standard road shifters and callipers on it then switching to Shimano’s Gravel-specific GRX with give you better hood ergonomics for off-road riding.
The set includes the 1X-specific shifters and flat-mount callipers.
40% off Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Chainset
While there aren’t many times you’ll need to change your whole crankset, you might be looking to switch over to shorter or longer cranks.
Riders do this for a number of reasons. Some think that a change will give them more power. Others might be looking for a comfort boost or to alleviate a fit issue.
Shimano’s Dura-Ace crankset is their lightest. There’s a choice here of a few sizes and lengths at the great price of £299.95.
44% off Fizik Cyrano R3 Aluminium Road Handlebar
A new handlebar is another great way to alter the fit of your road bike.
A modern bar like this one from Fizik offers a short and shallow fit, making it easier for you to access the drops.
58% off Pinarello Gan Disc QR Road Frameset
A frameset change is certainly a big one and buying a frame is also a great way of building up a bike exactly how you want it.
This Pinarello Gan Disc features quick-release dropouts. While many are switching over to thru-axles, disc wheelsets can still be found with QR end caps.
The carbon frame is perfect for building into a relaxed, yet still very speedy road bike.
44% off Deda Zero 100 Road Stem
While we do love adjusting our position on the bike, it can be quite costly if you buy the wrong sized stem.
Deda’s Zero is not only brilliant value, but it also performs very well too, making it a great buy.
The black on black design looks very subtle and at 126g, it’s nice and lightweight too.
50% off Sidi Genius 7 Shadow Road Cycling Shoes
Sidi’s Genius 7 Shadow shoes are based around a carbon-reinforced nylon sole and feature a classic ratchet closure system.
Merlin have loads of sizes in the black and the white and with a price tag of just £85, we can see these being incredibly popular.
42% off Abus Ultimate 420 & Cable D Bike Lock
It seems that bike thefts have been in the news a lot lately which is not something we ever want to hear about.
This Abus Ultimate 420 is designed for locking up good quality bikes in medium theft risk areas.
The D-lock comes with a cable that makes securing your bike to a fixed object much easier.
60% off Selle Italia SLR TM Manganese Road Saddle
If you’re not sitting comfortably on the bike then chances are you won’t be riding far.
What fits one person might not suit the next, so we’d urge you to try a number of saddles to find what works for you.
This saddle from Selle Italia offers a flat base for riders that like to move around a bit.
