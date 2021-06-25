Merlin Takeover - Sensa, Kask, Shimano, Northwave & more

Merlin Cycles are back with some bike bargains and a very tempting deal on tyres.

2021 Sensa Giulia Evo Ultegra Carbon Road Bike £1999.99 Get up to 29% off

The fourth generation of the Giulia is here and already Merlin Cycles has a cracking 20% discount on this speedy carbon road bike.

Sensa is a massive brand on the continent and this models gets you a carbon frame that boasts aero touches along with a Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset.

The smooth mechanical shifting and powerful rim brakes are joined by Supra RA Pro wheels and Schwalbe One 25mm tyres.

Kask Infinity Aero Road Helmet £80.00 Buy now at 50% off

This aero lid offers a huge frontal vent when you need it.

The slider is really easy to use, allowing you to increase ventilation as soon as you start climbing.

When this helmet was first launched, we thought that it looked absolutely brilliant for racing.

Just think, you could have the vent closed while rolling along the flats in the bunch, saving extra watts, then slide the cover away to keep your head cool while climbing.

Dura-Ace 9100 Brakes £199.99 Buy now at 37% off

Incrementally upgrading the best bike is one of our favourite hobbies!

But part of going faster is being able to brake later into corners and modulate braking power mid-turn.

The latest Dura-Ace rim brakes are a really fabulous set of callipers. They are light throughout the lever stroke, allowing you to generate power easily.

Fulcrum Racing 3 DB Wheelset £389.99 Get up to 37% off

The general trend in wheel and tyre choice amongst road riders these days is to go for something a bit wider and this is something that Fulcrum has spotted and reacted to with the latest version of their Racing 3 DB wheels.

We'd advise going for the 25mm or 28mm option when you’re buying tyres for these wheels as the comfort gains are brilliant with no speed sacrifice.

While racers and those looking to go as fast as possible will be looking at properly deep wheels, the rest of will be best served by a set of mid-depth rims.

Northwave Magma R Rock Road Shoes £105.00 buy now at 25% off

A new pair of cycling shoes isn't just a potential performance upgrade, they can be a style refresh too.

The upper is super thin, but very strong, meaning that it won't stretch under load. That allows the shoe to transfer all of your power through to the pedals.

A carbon sole can sometimes be too stiff and harsh, causing hot spots on the foot which can ruin a ride.

But Northwave's Jaws Carbon sole gets the balance right.

San Marco Mantra Full-Fit Racing Road Saddle £59.99 buy now at 56% off

If you’re looking for a new saddle then you’ll find a huge range of options from one of the oldest saddle brands, Selle San Marco.

The Italian company has been around for years, but this, the Mantra, is a properly modern design.

The carbon shell offers a flat profile with Biofoam padding wrapped in a Microfeel cover.

Deda SuperZero Aero Alloy Road Handlebar £37.50 Save up to 58%

To get an aero set of handlebars, you don't have to spend tons of money on carbon.

These alloy bars are great, with good stiffness and an aero top section that is designed to minimise drag. It's also a very comfy place to rest your hands when climbing.

Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag £199.00 Buy now at 48% off

This looks really easy to pack and then roll up when not in use.

Getting your bike on a plane is never a nice experience. There are many stories of snapped tubes due to dodgy handlers and the range of hire bikes available in cycling hot spots like Mallorca and the Alps makes leaving your bike at home tempting. But the cost of hiring and the thought of using a bike that we're not used to is more than enough to convince us to fly with our bike.

A lightweight, properly padded bag with handles makes it easier for the handlers to move your bike, hopefully resulting in fewer dropped bikes. They're also much easier for you to get in and out of your car and while there are horror stories, the vast majority of bikes arrive safely.

Merlin's bike bag features dense padding, crush protection, and padded wedges to give your bike as much protection as possible. That's very reassuring when you're transporting a few grand's worths of your pride and joy.

Vittoria Zaffiro IV Folding Road Tyre £10.00 buy now at 52% off

Merlin has an amazing deal on these Vittoria tyres.

Not only are these tyres just a tenner each, you can get two for £9 each or if you buy four tyres, they’re only £8.50 each!