Merlin Takeover - Save huge on some of your favourites!

Looking for a super light, reliable road frameset? Check out this De Rosa King Carbon road frameset!

This frameset features a full carbon frame and fork which keeps the overall weight down.

The position of the rear brake increases braking power so you can break with confidence.

This Ridley Kanzo Fast is the perfect frameset for you if you are a competitive gravel rider that is looking for a new building project!

This frameset is set for comfort, featuring a real gravel geometry, a higher Stack and a shorter Reach. However, it also has aerodynamic handlebars with a clear gravel twist short drop which is 16° flared which sets this bike apart from other gravel bikes as it is designed to win.

Ridley's F-Steerer, with half-moon curvature, ingeniously allows for fully internal cabling so you can keep your build looking super sleek and tody.

Being disc break optimised, this is truly set up for your off-road adventures.

If you're looking for a new road wheelset, check out this Vision Team 35 Disc Clincher wheelset!

This alloy wheelset has everything you need to head out with confidence in your wheelset.

Being tubeless-ready, you can ride with ease knowing you are less likely to have a puncher that will stop your ride.

The sealed cartridge bearings will allow you to coast, cruise and pump around your desired routes with ease.

With winter just around the corner, staying seen and being able to be seen is a must. Check out this Moon Nebula Front & Rear Rechargeable Bike Light Set!

This Moon Nebula light set is perfect for you if you don't already have lights ready for winter.

Featuring rechargeable lithium polymer batteries, you don't have to worry about changing the battery. Simply plug in for 2.5 hours and they will be fully charged and ready to go.

The quick-release universal bracket fits all around and AERO style bars so you don't have to worry about if they are compatible with your bike.

Ride with comfort, ease and style with these Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon Road Cycling Shoes. Currently with a mighty 34% off!

The Fizik Vento Stabilita road cycling shoes prioritise foot stability through the use of a fully adjustable plantar support system as well as Fizik's Dynamic Arch Support 2.0 to in effect mold to an individual rider's anatomy to ensure extra comfort.

The shoe’s upper is designed with a resilient polyurethane-laminated material combined over a cosy mesh, resulting in reduced yield and providing long-lasting foot support where it’s needed most.

Furthermore, to increase stiffness whilst maintaining a super low weight, the Fizik Vento Stabilita's features a carbon fibre outsole which also ensures ultimate power transfer.

Lastly, another great attribute these shoes have is a wide vent inlet and deep internal channelling which provides cooling airflow for enhanced temperature control.

If you're in the market for some new cycling road shoes, you should check out these Sidi Sixty Road Cycling Shoes!

This new model is to mark Sidi's 60th anniversary.

Featuring a TechPro upper and a full 3K carbon Vent sole, these shoes truly shout comfort for long days in the saddle.

The combination of a Tecno-4 closure system and a high-security Velcro strap ensures a tight secure fit.

The Go Jacket is Castelli’s most versatile winter jacket. It can be used as a light shell for mild conditions or, paired with a thicker base layer, used in cold conditions.

Stretchy, windproof, water resistant, and lightweight, this jacket has all bases covered.

The Go Jacket uses Gore-Tex Infiniumo Windstopper® 150 fabric in a softshell construction. This three-layer stretch fabric gives the Go its wind proofing, water resistance, and great fit.

This winter cycling jacket has all the trappings that will make it a favourite. A zippered chest pocket provides secure storage and quick access to valuables, an internal stretch wrist design integrates perfectly with gloves to block out any cold or wet, a reflective strip across the lower back, and a YKK® Vislon zipper makes for easy opening and closing.

With winter just around the corner, gloves are a staple in your cycling wardrobe! Check out these Castelli Mortirolo Cycling Gloves!

The Mortirolo is windproof and splash proof thanks to its GORE–TEX™ body.

The membrane on the fabric keeps the elements out, but allows any excessive heat and moisture to escape, preventing hands from feeling clammy when the temperature does rise or the ride intensifies and your body is working harder.

A silicone print on the palms makes for an excellent grip. A YKK® water-repellent zipper across the back of the hand makes for easy on and off, and a secure fit.

The Sportful Neo Bib Tights are a thermal set of tights that are suitable for any winter ride.

An excellent entry into the world o Sportful the tights combine a brushed thermal fabric for warmth with mesh bib straps and flat-lock stitching for minimal bulk and maximum comfort.

The Neo Bib Tights use Sportful’s Comfort Pro seat pad. This pad is super soft against the skin and elastic.

The anatomical shape and elastic fabric mean the pad fits and moves with your body. The microfibre fabric has an antibacterial finish.

If you're looking for a great all-rounder tyre, these Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyres are a great option for you!

Having a reliable set of tyres when cycling is super important. This set of Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyres is a great all-around option for you. Especially when it comes with a free set of inner tubes!

These tyres feature a 150 TPI Nylon casing for longer mileage. This allows you to spend less money over a wide range of time and ride stress-free without having to worry if your tyres are getting too old.

Furthermore, the functionalized GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for a high level of grip on a wide range of surfaces and throughout various different weather conditions.

Coming in at a weight of just 250g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight around with you.