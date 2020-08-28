Merlin Takeover - Ridley, Wilier, Shimano, FFWD, Muc-Off, Kask & more

Merlin Cycles are back with another great Takeover including massive savings on brands like Ridley, Wilier, Shimano, FFWD, Muc-Off, Kask & more.

Ridley Kanzo Speed GRX600 Gravel Bike £1999.00 buy now at 26% off

Fancy leaving the roads behind and tackling some adventures on the gravel tracks? Ridley’s Kanzo Speed combines a carbon frameset with Shimano’s GRX gravel-specific groupset.

Ridley hasn’t gone down the adventure bike route here. The maximum tyre size is 38mm, making this more suited to mixing road and gravel sections.

The hidden mudguard mounts would also make this an excellent commuter option for those looking for comfort and speed.

Wilier Superleggera Steel Road Frameset £1499.00 Buy now at 50% off

It wouldn’t be a Merlin Takeover without a massive discount on a stunning frameset.

This week, Merlin has the beautiful Wilier Superleggera steel frameset at a whopping 50% off.

Built with Columbus tubing, this would definitely build into a Sunday best bike.

Campagnolo Chorus 12-Speed Disc Groupset £1249.00 buy now at 26% off

If you’re thinking of building up a beautiful Italian road bike then a Campagnolo groupset is, for some, an essential.

We’ve ridden this groupset and thankfully the appeal isn’t just skin deep.

The Chorus groupset provides some of the fastest shifting that we’ve used and the brakes are great too.

Shimano RS500 Ultegra Clincher Road Wheelset £359.00 buy now at 28% off

Shimano’s Ultegra tubeless-ready wheels sit at a great price point that makes them exceptionally popular.

Some love them as an upgrade on heavy stock wheels, while others want them as training wheels for the hard yards in winter where the solid build quality of the Shimano hubs is very important.

The wheels are tubeless-ready with no need for tape. That makes set up really easy.

FFWD F3R Carbon Tubular Road Wheelset £749.00 buy now at 53% off

If you’re looking for a race wheelset bargain then tubualr wheels are where the bargains can be found.

With everyone seemingly switching over to tubeless, fo those of us that know how to glue a tyre, the savings can be huge.

These 30mm carbon rims are laced to DT Swiss 240 hubs for a lightweight setup at just 1230g.

Schwalbe G-One Speed TL-Easy Evolution Folding Gravel Tyre £29.99 Up to 52% off

Schwalbe’s G-One Speed TL-Easy is one of our favourite road tyres, boasting easy setup and a great ride.

The low tread profile is designed for faster surfaces, so this is ideal for mixing road and gravel sections together.

The wider profile is also very popular with commuters.

Muc-Off Ultimate Tubeless Set-Up Kit £25.00 buy now at 38% off

If you’re looking to switch to tubeless, but don’t really know what you need then Muc-Off has the answer.

This kit comes with two 60mm tubeless valves, 10m of tubeless rim tape and enough sealant for the average road and gravel tyre.

Northwave Flash Arctic GTX Winter Boots £135.00 Buy now at 36% off

We’ll whisper it because we no one wants to believe it, but winter is but a few short months away. We can hear the collective sigh.

If you struggle with cold toes in the colder weather then some proper winter boots would make a great investment.

These Northwave boots come with a dial closure system and a 3-bolt cleat fitting that makes them ideal for use with road pedals.

Kask Bambino Pro Aero TT Helmet £200.00 Buy now at 31% off

Rounding out this week’s Takeover is a helmet that is great for the evening time trial.

Kask’s Bambino helmet features a short-tail design that doesn’t catch the wind too badly when you drop your head.

That, supposedly, makes it quite a bit faster for those us with less than perfect time trial positions and head-discipline.