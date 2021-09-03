Merlin Takeover - Park Tool, Fulcrum, Lazer, Castelli & Shimano

Merlin Cycles have a brilliant takeover this week that is full of exciting deals including big savings on tools, wheels, helmets and more.

Park Advanced Mechanic Toolkit AK-5 £299.95 buy now at 32% off

Bikes are relatively simple machines, but you can’t fix them with a hammer and a screwdriver. Specific tools are needed for most jobs on a bike these days and getting a kit is a great way to get sorted from the off.

This Park Tool kit is well put together and should see you through pretty much every basic job short of pressing bearings.

A particular highlight for us is the Cyclone chain scrubber. It’ll keep your chain perfectly clean, just as we like it! All of the tools come in a tough toolbox so that you can stay organised.

Fulcrum Racing 700 DB Gravel Wheelset - 650b £169.99 buy now at 32% off

Fulcrum’s Racing wheelset range has become massively popular over the last couple of decades as they offer great performance at a range of prices.

This 700-level wheelset is the ideal upgrade at an affordable price. The alloy rims are tubeless-ready and wide enough to support tyres from 25-38mm.

Lazer Blade+ Road Helmet With Aeroshell £49.95 Save up to 44%

If you’re after a new cycling helmet then you don’t need to spend a silly amount of money.

Lazer’s Blade+ features a smart and subtle design with the brand’s excellent Rollsys retention system.

For chilly days, or if you’re just looking to be aero, the Aeroshell can be attached in seconds.

San Marco Monza Full-Fit Dynamic Road Saddle £25.00 buy now at 50% off

Likewise, a new saddle doesn’t have to be a drain on the bank balance.

San Marco have been in the saddle business for decades and this Monza saddle is a classic design that works well on road bikes.

Shimano Ultegra R8000 Brake Calipers - Pair £69.95 Buy now at 53% off

You might have noticed that a certain groupset brand launched two brand new groupsets this week and that means that there should be some tasty deals coming on the old stuff.

Merlin are starting with these rim brake calipers which, if your brakes have seen better days, would be an excellent upgrade.

Sidi Sixty Road Cycling Shoes £240.00 buy now at 27% off

Sidi’s cycling shoes are massively popular in the pro peloton and we can see why.

The shoes are comfortable and with their stiff carbon sole, they perform brilliantly too.

Sidi’s own ratchet dial closure system spreads pressure evenly to keep your feet comfortably locked in.

Castelli Prologo Cycling Jacket £99.00 buy now at 49% off

As we move from summer to autumn, long sleeve cycling jackets come into their own.

It isn’t yet cold enough for a proper winter jacket, so something like Castelli’s Prologo jacket offers just enough warmth with plenty of breathability.

3T Superleggera Team Handlebars £120.00 buy now at 48% off

We’ll round out today’s collection of deals with a massive saving on an excellent handlebar.

At just 186g for the 42cm size, this is a way to lighten the front end of your bike while adding comfort through the vibration damping properties of carbon.

The bar is set up for internal routing too with holes at the shifter clamp area and exit points at the stem clamp. That means you’ll be able to achieve a super clean cockpit setup.