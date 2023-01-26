Merlin Takeover - Orra, De Rosa, Fulcrum and more!

This week Merlin is back with another awesome takeover where you can save on brands such as Orra, De Rosa, Fulcrum and much more!

If you're looking for a super light, smart bike to enjoy this summer, you should check out this Orro Gold STC Force Etap carbon road bike currently with 23% off!

Gold STC represents the Orro gold standard in ride quality with a competitive frameset weight and clean aesthetic. The geometry of their longest-running model has been revised across a myriad of generations to create a bike which seamlessly balances speed with efficiency for endurance riding.

The rider is perfectly positioned to allow for full focus on the ride ahead while the Sigmatex engineered spread tow carbon frame offers ride-dampening qualities for unrivalled comfort.

Orro's unique relationship with Sigmatex, a UK-based carbon composite specialist, allows them to have an intrinsically detailed and supportive design ethic to produce the best results.

The STC material was chosen for its combination of low weight and high stiffness allowing Orro to optimise certain areas of the frame for the ride characteristics that we wish to promote. This has given us a future classic in the Gold STC a bike of climbing category weight with all the comfort and efficiency required to take on any endurance challenge you can point it at.

Gold STC built with Sram groupset technology for the first time. The wireless Force eTap AXS drivetrain on this model offers smartphone application syncing to view live battery life information and personalise shifting controls.

The wide range 10-33T cassette specified with a super compact chainset offers fantastic gearing for climbers and endurance riders alike. The rear derailleur features Sram Orbit damper technology for quiet and secure chain management over rough roads.

23% off Orro Gold STC Force Etap Carbon Road Bike - 2022 £3299.99 BUY NOW AT 23% OFF

Looking for a super light, reliable road frameset? Check out this De Rosa King Carbon road frameset!

This frameset features a full carbon frame and fork which keeps the overall weight down.

The position of the rear brake increases braking power so you can break with confidence.

64% off De Rosa King Carbon Road Frameset £1299.00 BUY NOW AT 64% OFF

Fulcrum has a wheelset for almost everyone. Beginner, pro or intermediate! This entry-level wheelset is perfect for you if you're looking for an upgrade from stock without breaking the bank!

This entry-level model of the Fulcrum Racing DB range guarantees performance and reliability at a budget-friendly price.

The great versatility of these wheels, whether training or on road rides with a gravel bike, is ensured by the new lower profile 24mm aluminium rims and an inner rim channel of 20 mm, with the 2 Way Fit system.

The technical specifications of the Racing 6 DB ensure that they excel in different situations, climbing as well as windy conditions, and they can also fit wider tyres, clincher or tubeless.

50% off Fulcrum Racing 6 DB Wheelset - 2022 £170.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

The Steadyrack is designed to pivot almost 180 degrees and fold flat for maximum storage space efficiency.

Steadyrack Classic Racks can be mounted on virtually any wall allowing you to hang up your bikes where you desire.

Installation is super easy whether you are handy with a drill or not.

39% off Steadyrack Classic Bicycle Rack £46.00 BUY NOW AT 39% OFF

This folding bike stand is perfect if you are looking for a portable and easy-to-use bike stand for when you're doing work on your bike!

The user-friendly folding design is suitable for all bikes, big or small.

The 360° grip helps you to hold your bike at any angle to help make your repair easier, this telescopic workstand also includes a helpful tool tray so you can keep your tools at arm's length.

58% off Merlin Folding Workstand £37.50 BUY NOW AT 58% OFF

If you're looking for some new cycling shoes, check out these Sidi Genius 10 Road Cycling Shoes!

The Sidi Genius 10 Road Shoe combining great comfort and top performance, Techno 3-push fastening and light and stiff carbon fibre sole's make this is a road shoe ideal for racers or long distance cyclists.

Microfibra Techpro Matt fabric is a microfiber PU Made in Italy. It is considered a highly technological and innovative, eco-friendly leather suitable for technical and sports products which require high-performance levels. Microfibra Techpro incorporates features of stability, lightness, water-repellency and eco-friendliness. Microfibra Techpro has a Hydro and anti-mould treatment, which eliminates the onset of moulds and bacteria.

The Soft Instep Closure System is a wide, anatomically curved strap combined with a soft, thermo-formed EVA pad that distributes pressure evenly over the instep area. The Soft Instep Closure System is adjustable from both sides, to perfectly centre the EVA pad over a high or low instep. The system eliminates the need for the High Instep Extender. The Soft Instep Closure System is replaceable.

Sidi Techno-3 Push dials in fit along the entire length of the shoe, adapting the upper to the shape of the foot for a customized fit. Sidi's famously reliable and replaceable closures are improved by an all-new proprietary Sidi Wire material that is completely non-binding for intuitive and effortless on-the-fly adjustments. Like most Sidi small parts, the Techno-3 Push buckle is serviceable and replaceable. It can be adjusted while riding, thanks to an innovative button which can be pushed to lift the buckle and facilitate the adjustment.

The reinforced heel keeps the foot in an optimal position and avoids the shoe from being deformed by extreme performance or prolonged pressure.

36% off Sidi Genius 10 Road Cycling Shoes £159.00 BUY NOW AT 36% OFF

Get aero with this Kask Utopia WG11 Road Cycling Helmet!

Aerodynamics is at the forefront of Utopia’s design with ventilation also a key factor considered during its development. Utopia is suitable for road racing and triathlon, it can be used year-round in all climates, due to its refined design to keep the rider cool, especially when riding at high speed.

Utopia uses breathable and quick-dry padding, offering a 5mm layer of fast-wicking material called Resistex®* that takes moisture away from the rider’s head and moves it to the helmet’s outer shell, contributing to a helmet that’s comfortable to wear all day.

54% off Kask Utopia WG11 Road Cycling Helmet £125.00 BUY NOW AT 54% OFF

Hate the wind? Check out this Castelli Squadra Stretch Cycling Jacket!

The Squadra Stretch Jacket is Castelli’s entry-level wind jacket, and it has been completely re-engineered to offer a simple and elegant solution than performs even better.

The body and the front of the sleeves are now made from a coated ripstop nylon to keep the wind off your core and the most exposed sections of your arms whilst riding. The side panels and back of the sleeves are made from a tightly knit stretch fabric that provides the perfect close-to-body fit and introduces ventilation to the jacket so you don’t overheat or get that “boil in the bag” feeling.

A high collar provides some welcome protection for your neck. Reflective details help keep you seen in low light. The jacket packs down small and will take up minimal room in a jersey pocket.

52% off Castelli Squadra Stretch Cycling Jacket - SS22 £33.50 BUY NOW AT 52% OFF

Napped fabric for great insulation

YKK full zip with camlock puller

3 back pockets

Reflective inserts on the back enhance visibility

50% off Northwave Force 2 Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey £25.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

Need a little more storage when out on your bike? Check out this Restrap Stem Bag!

The Restrap stem bag gives you even more storage. Ideally designed for food, or even a water bottle, Restrap’s stem bag will keep your supplies safe and dry. Easy draw string closure means you can access its contents on the go, whilst its adjustable Velcro and fork support fits any bike.