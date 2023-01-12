Merlin Takeover - Moon, Kask, Vision and more!

This week, Merlin is here with another amazing takeover featuring brands such as

If you're looking for some new power meter pedals, you should check out this bargain!

Assembled by hand, all electronic components of the LOOK power meter are integrated into the pedal body and at the exact point where force is applied for ultimate precision and reliability.

Featuring full integration, the pedal allows you to measure every detail of your performance from your right leg.

Power, cadence, strength or efficiency of your pedal stroke, normalized power, and training load to optimize your progression. With 100 hours of use between charges, you have plenty of time to push them to the limit.

Next up is some more Look Exakt but these are the dual-sided version!

The Look Exakt dual-sided power meter is the result of a close collaboration between two market leaders - Look and SRM creating a pedal with a totally integrated power meter, which is extremely accurate, reliable and ultra-light. These high-tech pedals measure your power individually from both pedals with unrivalled precision.

With a carbon pedal body, the Exakt is light and stiff with a durable contact surface made from stainless steel material for optimum stability and power transfer.

The Exakt power meter allows you to measure every detail of your performance, improve your training habits, and help you constantly discover your limits and progress.

Staying seen and being able to be seen is a must. Check out this Moon Nebula Front & Rear Rechargeable Bike Light Set!

This Moon Nebula light set is perfect for you if you don't already have lights ready for winter.

Featuring rechargeable lithium polymer batteries, you don't have to worry about changing the battery. Simply plug in for 2.5 hours and they will be fully charged and ready to go.

The quick-release universal bracket and AERO-style bars fit all around so you don't have to worry about if they are compatible with your bike.

Let out your inner mechanic out with this Park Tool Advanced Mechanic Toolkit AK-5!

Bikes are relatively simple machines, but you can’t fix them with a hammer and a screwdriver. Specific tools are needed for most jobs on a bike these days and getting a kit is a great way to get sorted from the off.

This Park Tool kit is well put together and should see you through pretty much every basic job short of pressing bearings.

A particular highlight for us is the Cyclone chain scrubber. It’ll keep your chain perfectly clean, just as we like it! All of the tools come in a tough toolbox so that you can stay organised.

A decent pair of cycling shoes is a must when getting into cycling. Check out these MErlin RC2 Road Bike Shoes!

If you're after a simple set of cycling shoes with the option to use either 3-bolt or 2-bolt cleats then these Merlin shoes look like a bargain.

The shoes get a rigid nylon sole that is well-vented for comfort during the warmer summer days. It has grippers on the heel and toe that help when walking on slippery cafe floors.

The top of the shoe is made from durable synthetic leather with mesh panels to further aid breathability. The closure is taken care of by a Rollkin dial with a velcro strap for the toe box.

Get aero with this Kask Utopia WG11 Road Cycling Helmet!

Aerodynamics is at the forefront of Utopia’s design with ventilation also a key factor considered during its development. Utopia is suitable for road racing and triathlon, it can be used year-round in all climates, due to its refined design to keep the rider cool, especially when riding at high speed.

Utopia uses breathable and quick-dry padding, offering a 5mm layer of fast-wicking material called Resistex®* that takes moisture away from the rider’s head and moves it to the helmet’s outer shell, contributing to a helmet that’s comfortable to wear all day.

Worried about punchers all the time? Check out these Schwalbe Durano Plus Addic Performace-Lime Wired Tires!

These tires offer maximum puncture protection for race bikes! Due to SmartGuard puncture protection, Durano Plus achieves a unique level of protection for road bike tyres.

This makes Durano Plus the most puncture-resistant road bike tyre available allowing you to ride with confidence.

Furthermore, they are also optimised by the high-performance Addix Compound, and mileage and grip are at the highest level. Professional athletes and ambitious cyclists rely on these qualities in their training.

Check out this all-around bike tire which you can trust!

Schwalbe One’s road bike tyre technology of the highest level is fast, reliable and agile allowing you to ride with confidence and speed.

The RaceGuard protection belt provides excellent protection against flats minimising your risk when out on the road.

The balanced riding characteristics and comfort are due to the active 3x67 EPI carcass. The ADDIX compound provides speed and grip.

Schwalbe One is an impressive racing tyre, for training or racing, for every situation and every season of the year. Always at the highest performance level.

If you're looking for a new, aero wheelset but don't wanna break the bank, you should check out this Vision Team 30 Comp Clincher TLR Wheelset currently with a whopping 70% off!

Vision Team components represent high performance. The all-alloy Team 30 wheelset shares many features with Visions high-end wheelsets, including aero-bladed spokes, an asymmetric 2:1 rear lacing pattern, CNC machined braking surfaces, cup and cone bearings and hand-built quality.

30mm deep alloy clincher rims give aerodynamic benefits without an excessive weight penalty. CNC-machined alloy hubs are durable and smooth-running.

Check out this DT Swiss ER 1600 Spline 32 Disc Road Wheelset!

Riders known for being hard on their wheels, not avoiding potholes and outsprinting people in the full pro kit on their way to do the groceries should take a close look at the ER 1600 SPLINE 32.

A high-end welded aluminium rim with a huge cross section laced to wide aero spokes leaves you with nothing to desire.

Don't be fooled by the classy looks and a silky smooth Ratchet System hub, because the ER 1600 SPLINE 32 really is all about hard riding and reacting to power coming from the strongest calves.